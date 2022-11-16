A truck driver captured some public transport vehicles breaking the law in broad daylight on South African roads

The clip shows the extent to which the taxi industry rules some roads, especially busy highways in the country

Netizens were surprised, but some had their own criticism reserved for the man who took the video

The video shows how reckless taxi drivers can get on national highways. A man who works on the roads took a video showing two taxis casually breaking the law.

A truck driver showed just how reckless taxis could get when carrying passengers but caught heat himself. Image: Getty Images/kali9/Twitter/Vehicle Trackerz

Source: UGC

Netizens reacted to the video in awe. Many said that it is obvious why there are so many road accidents from what they saw in the video.

Video of Taxi drivers breaking road laws

A video by Vehicle Trackerz, shows taxis breaking road laws. In the video, the truck driver can be heard complaining about how taxi drivers rule the national roads. Two taxis were captured in the clip driving full speed on the side road of a National Road. They also made another car pull over.

South Africans have seen reports of tragic accidents caused by trucks, and some criticised the taxi driver must have used his phone while driving to capture the incident. People also thought they recognised the roads from how busy it is and speculated that it was the N3 near Spruitview.

Online users added to the truck driver's complaints about how taxi drivers own the roads. Peeps defended the taxi drivers' reckless driving, saying they took passengers late.

@ngcebonkanyezi commented:

"Truck lifunan ku fast lane."

@Mneshi8 commented:

"Taxi drivers think they own the roads."

@Nomza19911585 commented:

"This is N3 from Vosloorus to Spruitview always like this in the morning."

@Daphnedark1 commented:

"You can tell ukuthi it’s their road."

@ronaldkasasa4 commented:

"Holding a phone while driving, this one needs ticket too."

@SelbyNhleko commented:

"Why this truck didn't stop to get more details."

@BoitumeloSi commented:

"Passengers need to get to work early thought."

@commandant_ted commented:

"I see the taxi but why is the truck driver using his phone in peak traffic, driving a 20 ton vehicle, and we are surprised by the wreckage on our roads caused by trucks."

Trucker granted 15 years for smuggling explosives, SA slams "weak" legal system

Briefly News previously reported a truck driver caught smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

The man, Alois Kamwaza, was stopped and searched at Beitbridge in July. While being searched, explosives were found hidden inside a toolbox in the back of a truck.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said 779 units of cartridges and three reels of detonating fuse worth an estimated R200 000 were found.

