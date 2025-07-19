A loving daughter shared a video of her mom with her university friends, joyfully singing a gospel hymn together

The heartfelt reunion and musical performance were featured in a clip posted on the TikTok platform

Social media users were deeply moved by the enduring friendship and shared their appreciation for the emotional bond

A group of mothers who had been friends since university sang beautifully while hosted by one of them. Image: @ntokozovovolishnk

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video showcasing the power of enduring friendship and shared faith has touched many online.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @ntokozovovolishnk, gaining widespread appreciation from viewers across the platform.

The clip captures a moving scene: a group of mothers, who are also old university friends, gathered intimately around a dining table. They are joyfully chanting a gospel hymn, their voices blending in harmony. One mother leads the group as the soloist, her heartfelt delivery setting the tone for the entire gathering.

The atmosphere in the video is one of genuine friendship and shared history. The women appear completely absorbed in their music, enjoying each other's company and the spiritual connection the hymn brings. The casual, intimate setting around the dining table adds to the authenticity and warmth of the reunion, highlighting a bond that has stood the test of time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users were touched and inspired to invest time in their friendships. Image: @ntokozovovolishnk

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is inspired by the moms

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were touched by the visible love and affection the friends shared for each other. Many were impressed by their ability to maintain such a strong bond over many years.

Some playfully guessed the mothers' professions, suggesting they were either teachers or nurses, and even jokingly tried to identify the institutions where they might have studied. Others expressed a strong desire to rekindle their past friendships, motivated to link up with people they studied with and revive those valuable connections.

User @onawethu commented:

"I used to attend with this age group. They are legends. They used to call me their lastborn. They work hard, and you will not sleep when you see how determined they are. I now hold my BEd Degree. Love them🥰."

User @Thando said:

"My friends and I in 30-plus years 😚🙏🏾."

User @Vkings added:

"Ah! Beautiful friendships. Lovely, I'm as close with varsity friends to date, and it's been more than 15 years."

User @Yandie__ shared:

"🔥❤️🙏 My favourite song. Basayculi kamnandi (they sing it so beautifully)."

User @UncleV added:

"Sweet voices. I like it when every participant sings passionately."

User @ibabale_Sobek said:

"Us when we are finally free at the same time to meet up 😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about friends

A group of men threw a heartwarming baby shower for their friend, gifting him with much-needed baby essentials, and the event turned into a lively party afterwards.

A bunch of young guys stopped a man who resembled Colonel Harland Sanders, asking if he was Mr KFC, sparking laughter online.

A local woman from Cape Town won hearts online after sharing a video taking care of her late best friend's baby as if it were her own.

Source: Briefly News