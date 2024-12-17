Global site navigation

CAF 2024 Awards: Why Ronwen Williams Was Robbed of African Player of the Year Award
Football

CAF 2024 Awards: Why Ronwen Williams Was Robbed of African Player of the Year Award

by  Raphael Abiola 3 min read
  • Ronwen Williams was one of the five nominees for the CAF 2024 Men's Player of the Year award, but missed out on the top prize
  • The South African shot-stopper was named the Men's Interclub Player of the Year award and the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year
  • Briefly News lists some of the reasons the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper deserved to win the Men's Player of the Year Award

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the biggest winner at the 2024 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) awards held in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday evening.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star won the Men's Interclub Player of the Year award and the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year but lost the CAF Player of the Year award to Nigerian international Ademola Lookman.

Briefly News outlines why Williams was robbed and deserved to win the African Player of the Year award.

Read also

PSG reacts as Lookman beats Hakimi to CAF Player of the Year Award

Ronwen Williams loses CAF Player of the Year to Ademola Lookman.
Ronwen Williams and Ademola Lookman pose with their prizes at the 2024 CAF Awards held on Monday evening. Photo: @CAF_Online.
Source: Twitter

Williams robbed of CAF POTY award

1. Ballon d'Or recognition despite playing club football in Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Williams made history months ago by being the first player to get a Ballon d'Or nomination despite playing his club football in Africa.

He was nominated among some of the finest goalkeepers in the world for the Yashin Trophy and finished ninth in the ranking.

Lookman also finished 14th in the Ballon d'Or ranking, and he has the advantage of playing his club football in Europe.

2. Better performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Williams had a better performance at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast compared to the other four nominees. The South African international was named the best goalkeeper at the competition while keeping five clean sheets in seven games and also made the team of the tournament XI.

The winner, Lookman, also had a fantastic performance in the competition, but the Mamelodi Sundowns star had a more iconic moment and was the major reason South Africa finished third.

Read also

CAF Awards 2024: Ronwen Williams reigns supreme, win two big awards in Morocco

Williams was the hero for Bafana Bafana against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals after a Man of the Match performance while saving four penalties in the shootout.

He also replicated the same performance against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the third-place playoff match.

3. More individual/team achievements

The 2023-24 season was a good campaign for Williams individually, as he won many individual awards and received a lot of special recognition globally.

He won best goalkeeper at AFCON, AFL Best Goalkeeper, Premier Soccer League goalkeeper and player of the season.

With Mamelodi Sundowns, the 32-year-old won two major trophies (the Betway Premiership and the inaugural edition of the African Football League (AFL), compared to Lookman's only one title with Atalanta, the UEFA Europa League.

Moroccan media criticizes CAF

Briefly News earlier reported that the Moroccan media have slammed CAF for crowning Nigeria's Ademola Lookman the best player in Africa rather than giving the award to Achraf Hakimi.

Read also

Hakimi breaks silence on reports of him winning CAF POTY award over Lookman

The PSG star lost the CAF POTY award to a Nigerian for the second consecutive year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: