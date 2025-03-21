Following their 2-0 victory over Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, 21 March 2025, coach Hugo Broos spoke to fans

The Belgian said he was pleased with the victory and wants his side to carry their good form into the match against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March

Local football fans praised Broos on social media, saying the Belgian tactician has made a massive impact at Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was pleased with the 2-0 victory over Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025.

The Bafana coach said his side could have won the game by a bigger margin but he was encouraged by the result ahead of their fixture against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams helped Bafana coach Hugo Broos secure three points against Lesotho. Image: CAF_Online and BafanaBafana/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Maiden international goals for Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams secured the victory after Broos said the side had to make a few changes ahead of the second half.

Hugo Broos was happy with the three points

Watch Broos speak about Bafana's victory in the video below:

According to a video on SABC Sport’s Twitter (X) profile, Broos expressed delight over the result and suggested possible changes for the match against Benin.

Broos said:

“We played against a team who just don’t want to lose and we had four good chances that we did not score in the first half. We had to correct some things and we started the second half with pressure. It was a little bit late in the game but the most important thing is that we had the victory today and the three points. On Tuesday, we have another tough match so it is important for some players to get some rest.”

Bafana's victory was confirmed on Twitter (X):

Bafana climbs to the top of the qualifying group

Following the victory over Lesotho, Bafana are now top of their qualifying group with five matches left to play.

Broos’ men are two points ahead of second-placed Benin, while 2023 AFCON finalists Nigeria are climbing the log after beating Rwanda 2-0.

Victory over Benin would move Bafana one step closer to North America and Broos could flex his tactical skills by making changes ahead of the crucial encounter.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos aims for another victory over Benin. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Bafana fans admire Broos

Local football fans praised Broos on social media, saying the Belgian has made a massive impact on the national side and SAFA should be determined to keep him.

Menzi Gunman Magadla admires Broos:

“SAFA should do everything in their power to keep this man at Bafana, he brought back the hope to the supporters. Just look at how things have changed since he took charge. The crowd is always there, I mean if we were to run it back maybe seven years ago who would've thought that Bafana would ever play such beautiful football at a sold-out venue?”

Tshepo Ñť backs Broos:

“This man made our nation a force.”

Zithulele Mondli Ntanzi is a fan:

“This guy gets the job done.”

Sakhile Buthelezi made a suggestion:

“Don't ever call Tau up to the national team.”

ɭɭMfanna Sky Cop ɭɭ is taking note:

“This jersey number 11 has something special. It started with Themba Zwane and now Mofokeng.”

New Bafana recruit hopes to be an inspiration

As reported by Briefly News, Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule said he wants to be an inspiration for aspiring players pushing for a place in the national side.

Maphangule made the final cut after Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi’s injury withdrawal and hopes to feature agaisnt Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

