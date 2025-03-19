Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule hopes his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad can open the door for fellow hopefuls

Maphangule has been a constant in the preliminary squad and made the final cut after an injury to Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi

Local football fans backed Maphangule on social media, backing the player to make his mark in the side and prove that he belongs there

After what felt like an eternity on the preliminary list, Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule made the final Bafana Bafana squad and hopes to be an example for emerging talent.

The 27-year-old made the Bafana squad after an injury to Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin in March 2025.

Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule hopes to serve as an inspirating to aspiring players looking for a place in Hugo Broos' Bafana squad. Image: rodneymaphangule/Instagram and BafanaBafana/Twitter.

Bafana will face Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 202, and Maphangule hopes he will get a chance to impress in front of his home crowd after replacing Maswanganyi.

Rodney Maphangule hope to open the door for emerging Bafana Bafana players

Maphangule speaks about his Bafana selection in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Maphangule, who has been training with the squad, said he wants to prove that players from Polokwane can earn their place in Bafana.

Maphangule said:

“I feel like this is something I had expected, to get an opportunity to play for Bafana Bafana. This serves as an inspiration to me and my teammates at Polokwane City that it is possible. It’s not just Popo [Oswin Appollis] who can play at this level, eventually all of us will get an opportunity.”

Bafana are looking forward to the match against Lesotho, according to Twitter (X):

Bafana Bafana aim for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fortunately for Maphangule, he has the backing of the local fans, while clubmate and highly-rated winger Oswin Appollis provides a familiar face in the squad.

Ahead of the qualifiers, Bafana are level with log leaders Rwanda on seven points and have six matches left to secure their place in the World Cup hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Coach Hugo Broos has selected a talented side yet was forced into two changes after the late arrivals of Maphangule and Sekhukhune United star Vuyo Letlapa.

Bafana Bafana have spent time in training ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. Image: BafanaBafana.

Fans back Maphangule to make an impact

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Maphangule, saying the player can earn his place in the Bafana squad.

Steven Sun-Shine Muavha is a fan:

“A good player, all the best for the upcoming match.”

Malome Master Moremi is hopeful:

“Let's give him a chance Mzansi.”

Emmanuel Aluwani wished the player luck:

“Good luck to Maphangule. It’s up to him now to show what he is capable of, Broos will give him a fair chance. Broos don't call players randomly, he definitely saw talent.”

Shumani Netshivhambe backs Maphangule:

“I believe he will be considered next time and not as a replacement.”

Lawrence Nkomati Seweya has high hopes:

“Go and make us proud.”

Hugo Broos forced into making second late change to his squad

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had to make a second late change to his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Broos replaced injured Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi before Mamelodi Sundowns player Audrey Modiba pulled out for family reasons, opening the door for Vuyo Letlapa.

