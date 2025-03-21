Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng impressed local fans after producing a R10 000 man-of-the-match performance for Bafana Bafana

Bafana beat Lesotho 2-0 on Friday, 21 March 2025, after goals from Mofokeng and midfielder Jayden Adams

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise the young Pirates star and backed him for more success in the national team

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Relebohile Mofokeng scooped the R10 000 Man of the Match Award after scoring his first goal for Bafana Bafana in the 2-0 win over Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025.

The Orlando Pirates winger scored in the 60th minute and was a constant threat in the match against Lesotho while Jayden Adams added the second goal.

Winger Relebohile Mofokeng scored his first goal for Bafana Bafana. Image: CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

Mofokeng marked his first start for Bafana with a goal and hopes it will be the start of a promising career as the side hopes the Lesotho victory will lead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Relebohile Mofokeng stars for Bafana Bafana

Mofokeng's award was confirmed on Twitter (X):

The Pirates winger has been in great form after scoring a brace against PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and he continues to impress local football fans.

Coach Hugo Broos would have been pleased with the player’s performance and will feel he has a future in the team following injuries to Themba Zwane and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Following the victory over Lesotho, Bafana are now top of the qualifying group and will look to extend their lead by beating Benin on Tuesday, 25 March.

Watch Mofokeng score his first goal for Bafana in the video below:

Mofokeng attracts overseas interest

Mofokeng’s brilliant displays have caught the eye of several overseas clubs with the player even being linked with Spanish giants FC Barcelona and other clubs in Europe.

Besides clubs in Europe, Mofokeng has also attracted interest from clubs in Africa after Pirates reportedly rejected bids from Moroccan side Wydad AC and Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The young winger has also become the darling of the Mzansi social scene after showing off his expensive cars and fashion sense.

Young winger Relebohile Mofokeng impressed for national side Bafana Bafana. Image: CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

Mofokeng is admired by local fans

Local football fans praised Mofokeng on social media, saying they were proud of the young winger and hope he can achieve great things in the future.

Shabalala Vusumuzi was impressed:

“Nice touch from Mofokeng for his signature goal and a great run from Mokwana.”

Gezani Chauke is a fan:

“He remains a special player, he's got the scoring touch.”

Rhema Da Icon is a football lover:

“Imagine not loving football.”

Tshiamo Modiba gave credit to Mokwana:

“Credit should be given to Elias. Taking on three men.”

Mandla Ngobzin admires Mofokeng:

“The young man is having a ball.”

Mashitish80092 hopes for the best:

“This amazing player. Hope Barcelona takes him.”

Kgontse03473690 said Mofokeng has a famous fan:

“Dr Khumalo never hides the love he has for Rele.”

Shilos69669832 was proud:

“Well played boi. Proud of you.”

Moeketsane86021 backs Mofokeng:

“Congratulations to you Phooka, keep on shining young man.”

Sakhi_tino praised a different player:

“Adams was my man of the match.”

Hugo Broos was pleased with the three points against Lesotho

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was pleased with the three points after his side defeated Lesotho 2-0 on Friday, 21 March 2025.

Goals from Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams secured the victory against Lesotho as Bafana took one step closer to a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News