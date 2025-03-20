Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has several decisions to make ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025

Ahead of the match, Briefly News has taken a look at Broos’ options as the Belgian should consider an attacking team to face Africa’s 45th-ranked side

The Belgian is aiming for a place in the World Cup and could claim top spot in the qualifying group after facing Lesotho and Benin

Ahead of Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Lesotho, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has several decisions to make when picking his starting XI.

Briefly News believes Broos should consider an attacking Bafana line-up against the side ranked 35 places below them in the African rankings.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should go all-out against Lesotho. Image: BafanaBafana.

Bafana’s match against Lesotho will take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, 21 March 2025, before the side travel to face Benin on Tuesday, 25 March.

Hugo Broos should go all out to beat Lesotho

Bafana prepared in the gym, according to the video below:

Broos recently sent a stern message to PSL bosses about his right to choose the squad he wants and he could back his words with strong performances against Lesotho and Benin.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng should start as a playmaker while Broos should consider an attacking trip of Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster.

Mamelodi Sundowns pair Tebogo Mokoena and Jayden Adams have impressed at club level and Broos should deploy them in the middle of the park to control the pace of the match.

In defence, Broos should consider testing a new centre-back pairing in Thabo Moloisane, and Nkosinathi Sibisi while Sipho Chaine’s form could earn him a place ahead of Ronwen Williams.

Bafana's squad for the World Cup qualifiers was announced on Twitter (X):

Bafana could top qualification group

While preparing for the match against Bafana, Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi said Broos’ side are among the best in Africa and they are looking forward to the encounter.

Coach Broos should consider the match as a chance to establish dominance in the group currently led by Rwanda and consisting of powerhouse Nigeria.

Nigeria has not enjoyed a good qualification campaign but the side is blessed with talented stars and Bafana will need to set the tone ahead of a possible resurgence from the Super Eagles.

Bafana Bafana spend time on the training pitch ahead of their match against Lesotho. Image: BafanaBafana.

Predicted line-up

In terms of back-up options, Broos could deploy the returning Percy Tau, in-form Elias Mokwana and the recently added duo of Vuyo Letlapa and Rodney Maphangule to bring fresh energy.

Goalkeeper: Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Thabo Moloisane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Fawaaz Basadien

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Relebohile Mofokeng

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster

Hugo Broos left fuming by PSL club

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was upset with PSL club Orlando Pirates after the late injury update of midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi.

Maswanganyi was a late withdrawal through injury and Broos said the club should have informed him sooner after he called up Rodney Maphungule as a replacement.

