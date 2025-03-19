Bafana Bafana heads into a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho full of confidence after receiving high praise from an usual source

Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi called Bafana one of the best teams in Africa and said his side will have to be at their best on Friday, 21 March 2025, in Polokwane

South African football fans reacted on social media to say Bafana would win and gave coach Hugo Broos some suggestions on who should play in the match

Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi gave Bafana Bafana high praise ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, 21 March 2025.

Notsi called Bafana one of the best sides in Africa and said his side is expecting a tough encounter against Hugo Broos’ men.

Lesotho are excited to face Bafana Bafana in Polokwane. Image: FootballLesotho and BafanaBafana/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

After naming his squad, Broos has been keeping a keen eye on the side during training in Polokwane as they look to book their place at the international showpiece.

Lesotho expects a tough encounter against Bafana Bafana

Bafana are preparing for the match against Lesotho, according to Twitter (X):

According to CAF Online, Notsi said his side is excited to face Bafana, who could deploy new faces such as Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule in the match.

Notsi said:

“People are looking forward to the game and we believe it is going to be a very great encounter against one of the best teams in our region and Africa. As a whole, they [Bafana] have some of the best-talented players with one of the most shrewd coaches around. It's going to be a very tough encounter and we have to dig deep to put up a very competitive game.”

Bafana previewed their match against Lesotho on their Twitter (X) profile:

Bafana was forced into late changes

Maphungule’s introduction was forced after the injury withdrawal of Patrick Maswanganyi but it was not the only forced change to Broos’ side.

The Belgian coach also had to call up Sekhukhune star Vuyo Letlapa after Mamelodi Sundowns player Aubrey Modiba pulled out due to family responsibility.

Following the match against Lesotho, Bafana will travel to face Benin as they look to replace Rwanda at the top of the qualification group.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has some decisions to make ahead of the match against Lesotho. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Bafana

Local football fans expressed confidence in Bafana on social media and also gave Broos some advice on which players should feature in the match.

Oom Tsala II is a confident Bafana fan:

“We shall feast well here.”

Entle Melosa predicted the starting line-up:

“Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Ngezana, Basadien, Mokoena, Adams, Tau, Mokwana, Foster, Mofokeng.”

Zolani Makhathini made a suggestion:

“Give Tau a chance and later introduce Mofokeng, the away game give Adams a chance.”

Yanga Kingman gave some advice:

“Against Lesotho, I would play Mofokeng. Lesotho is probably going to apply a low block. We need attacking midfielders who are good at 1v1. Also, Jayden Adams needs to start with Mokoena in the middle. Tau can start against Benin.”

Jabulani Dlamini says Lesotho must prepare for a defeat:

“He knows very well that Bafana Bafana is deadly especially when playing at their home ground in full capacity, he'll be lucky if SA don't give them five.”

Hugo Broos backs returning Bafana Bafana stars

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos backed his decision to recall Percy Tau and Jayden Adams to the national squad.

Tau earned his recall after leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly, where he struggled with coaching issues, while Adams returned after he was sent home from a previous squad for poor discipline.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News