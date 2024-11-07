While players are banned from betting on local football matches, PSL boss Dr Irvin Khoza said the same restriction must be given to referees

Khoza said referees have too much influence on matches, and it is essential for SAFA to carry out an overall ban on betting

Local football fans backed the decision on social media, saying match-fixing could be the cause behind recent controversial decisions

Dr Irvin Khoza, PSL chairman, wants the betting ban imposed on players extended to referees to eliminate any match-fixing allegations.

The PSL boss said referees have too much power in matches, yet he said that SAFA is the body that has to enforce the betting ban.

Local referees have been questioned following controversial calls this season. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Since the start of the local football season, several incidents have occurred in which referees made controversial decisions, and a team has been suspended following official complaints.

Irvin Khoza wants to protect the image of local football

Khoza speaks about betting in local football in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to SportsWire, Khoza said there needs to be an overall ban on betting, especially after gambling company Betway became the primary sponsor of Mzansi's top-flight division.

Khoza said:

"I think they [referees] are also equally affected by this undertaking we are talking about because they are the most important people and are responsible for the image of the game. They are the main people on the pitch, and it is very important for them to be cooperative, but I cannot impose that."

Fans want better officiating

Local football fans said on social media that match-fixing might be behind some of the most controversial referee decisions in local football.

Leabua Yehonatan Lamond defended the referees:

"There is only 10% bad officiating; most matches are fair play. We don't watch other matches."

Simza Beke le Beke singled out two referees:

“Abongile Tom and Luxolo Badi. Yhoo, those two, aii."

Mpiyakhe Mpiksen Mtimkulu blasted the referees:

SA football is downgrading because of officiating."

Glenn Nicolaas Swart is frustrated:

"Corruption to the core."

Nathi Sizwe Gumede raised an issue:

"The officials are so poor, I don't know if it's match-fixing or incompetence."

PSL dangles massive carrot for league champions

As reported by Briefly News, PSL boss Dr Irvin Khoza announced that the 2024/2025 league champions will receive a massive cash prize of R20 million.

The new prize has been registered as one of the biggest prizes in African football and is seen as a massive incentive for PSL teams.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News