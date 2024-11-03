The PSL has handed a 16-week suspension to referees following an investigation of the match between NFD sides Casric Stars and Venda FC

Casric appealed to the governing body after they felt Venda scored two offside goals in the 3-2 loss to their NFD rivals on Saturday, 26 October 2024

Local fans reacted on social media to say the PSL has made the correct decision by saying the level of officiating has brought down the quality of local football

South African football fans celebrated the PSL's decision to suspend referees for 16 weeks after they assessed their performances during an NFD match.

The governing body decided after Casric Stars appealed the referees' decisions during their 3-2 defeat to Venda FC on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

During the match, Casric felt their NFD scored two offside goals, leading to them asking for help from the PSL and SAFA.

The PSL suspends referees

PSL suspended match officials, according to the tweet below:

Following the current season's start, there have been several incidents where the referee made questionable calls.

Some of these incidents include a wrongly placed free-kick in the MTN8 final and the cancellation of a late Kaizer Chiefs goal during their PSL loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fans want VAR

Local football fans blasted referees on social media, saying their performance has dropped to such a low level that the introduction of VAR has become necessary.

Sipho Hotstix Makhai wants VAR:

"Why is the PSL such a big league, but VAR isn't there?"

Dk Khosified Ndweli says there is a solution:

"VAR will be the solution, but it seems they don't want to implement it."

Mpho Litha called for drastic action:

To stop this nonsense of referees, we supporters must not attend any games until Safa solves the problems of VAR.

Solomon Khoale is frustrated:

"Total betrayal to our soccer."

Andrew Monama is upset:

"Daylight robbery."

Errol Sweeney is tired:

"This issue of 'poor officiating' is really beginning to bother me."

Isaac Rubin agrees with the ban:

"Referees have and will always make mistakes. A sad fact. Just as players are penalized for mistakes, so should the referees be suspended."

Doughlas Mothasa is angry:

"PSL officials are useless."

Prosper Da Major Rsa has a demand:

"VAR is needed."

Donald Sefoka says the referees are making an impact:

"Our officials are failing us this season."

Gayton McKenzie calls for the immediate introduction of VAR

As Briefly News reported, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie said VAR technology should be introduced into South African football.

The minister said local football needs the technology to stop referees from making costly mistakes during matches.

