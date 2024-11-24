Ex-pirates Star Identifies Perfect Striker for Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates star Jerry Sikhosana has identified a perfect striker for Nasreddine Nabi to sign for Kaizer Chiefs in the next transfer window.

“Kaizer Chiefs should be looking at a striker like Wonderboy Makhubu,” Sikhosana told FARPost.

“To me, he’s a prolific striker. It’s about scoring goals and his overall contribution as a striker. He draws the attention of defences and creates opportunities for his teammates to score. He’s that kind of a player for me.”

Source: Briefly News