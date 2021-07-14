Pro-Jacob Zuma Supporter, Ex-councillor Andile Lungisa Suspended for 18 Months

Andile Lungisa has been suspended for a period of 18 months by the ANC's Eastern Cape provincial disciplinary body

Lungisa was charged after he was found guilty by a court of law on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on DA councillor Rano Kayser in a 2016 incident

Lungisa has appealed the decision to the party's national structures while its provincial disciplinary committee has directed him to attend anger management classes

Controversial former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been suspended for 18 months by the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape.

A letter signed by the party's provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi on Wednesday confirmed the suspension, according to TimesLIVE.

Pro-Jacob Zuma backer and ex-Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa has been suspended for 18 months by the party's national disciplinary committee. Image: DispatchLIVE, Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP.

Ngcukaitobi said his office has been alerted that Lungisa has filed an appeal with the ANC's national disciplinary committee regarding the provincial disciplinary body's finding.

"This serves to inform you that comrade Andile Lungisa has been suspended for 18 months by the provincial disciplinary committee, following his being charged for violating rule 25.17.2. of the ANC constitution," read the letter.

"This suspension of membership follows his being charged by the ANC after he was found guilty by a court of law on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on councillor Rano Kayser."

The suspension also follows the subsequent custodial sentence of two years without an option of a fine, according to the committee.

While Lungisa has appealed the decision to the party's national structures, the party's provincial disciplinary committee has directed him to attend anger management classes for 12 months as part of his rehabilitation process.

'Judiciary is under the control of WMC, ours now is to liberate ourselves'

The disgraced former councillor grabbed the headlines recently after he made the radical call for a nationwide shutdown in support of former president Jacob Zuma, who has since been incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility.

Lungisa has slammed the country's judiciary citing judges were not doing their job. He further accused them of becoming "political activists". In retaliation to the judgment, Lungisa said they had organised a shutdown protest across all provinces.

The so-called nationwide shutdown was planned for Friday, 2 July, according to a News24 report at the time, with Lungisa stating it would not be under the banner of the ruling party or Radical Economic Transformation (RET) group.

