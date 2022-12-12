ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba raised questions about the missing R3 billion allocated to the Giyani Bulk Water Project

The Giyani village in Limpopo has been without water since a project that started in 2014 was left incomplete

Mashaba questioned how the R3 billion disappeared and slammed the government for its empty promises to the Giyani people

LIMPOPO - ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba questioned the missing R3 billion that was allocated to the Giyani Bulk Water Project years ago.

The Giyani village has been without water since a project that started in 2014 was left incomplete. The cost of the development escalated from R500 million to over R3 billion at the time; however, the project remained unfinished.

Mashaba questioned how the R3 billion disappeared and slammed the government for its empty promises to the people of Giyani, the Daily Sun reported. President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area on Sunday. 11 December and said the project should be finalised by next March.

Ramaphosa said he understood how residents were affected by the incomplete work and said their fundamental right was denied. He promised that progress will be made.

According to News24, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that there were various irregularities with inflated prices that hampered the project. Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu also visited the area.

Mchunu said that the department was fully supporting the SIU probe. He called for the unit to speed up investigations surrounding the project.

Citizens react to the incomplete project:

@tsonga_outlier said:

“This project was supposed to last for 9 months, but dragged on for 5 years, costing the department an extra R216 million. Half a BILLION!!! was spent fruitlessly for 5 years while the people of Giyani struggled with getting access to running water.”

@jk100sa posted:

“R3 billion has disappeared in the Giyani Bulk Water Project - Cyril Ramaphosa. Time for the ANC to disappear.”

@QMLMo added:

“I never knew about the Giyani water project but stealing money away from the people of Giyani who are just asking for access to water is shameful. Yall should be ashamed of yourselves.”

