The Amapiano star Focalistic was one of the South African stars who attended the 2024 BET Awards in America

A picture of the Khekheleza hitmaker was shared by the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula on Twitter (X) page

Many netizens weighed in on the star's 2024 BET Awards red-carpet outfit on social media

Focalistic also attended the 2024 BET Awards. Image: @focalistic

The Amapiano star Focalistic was spotted at the 2024 BET Awards in America on Sunday, 30 June 2024.

Focalistic's BET Awards red carpet outfit has netizens talking

Many South African celebrities came out to play and support their fellow industry stars at the 2024 BET Awards who were nominated for certain categories.

The Amapiano star, Focalistic, was among the celebs that supported Makhdazi and Tyla as they won at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, 30 June 2024. The picture of the star on the red carpet was posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page, who wrote:

"Focalistic at the 2024 BET Awards."

See the photo below:

The Khekheleza hitmaker also posted pictures of him on the red carpet on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"BAFANA BALE BA 13 POS KA MO BET. Los Angeles Amapiano to the world. Pitori to Lefatshe. ARA CANCELA SELO."

See the photos below:

Mzansi weighs in on Focalistic's red carpet outfit

Many netizens weighed in on Foca's questioning red carpet outfit. See some of the comments below:

@ApheleleJody commented:

"Looks like those Nigerian pastors."

@Mbalie707 said:

"Better than Sol and MacG."

@crazythatoo responded:

"Steve Harvey does not even wear these kind of suits anymore."

@darkhumor_____ wrote:

"He looks like brotherhood from Nigeria that sacrificed his family."

@m8xjqkgtq4 tweeted:

"He’s too short for this look."

@Kelebosemara replied:

"Lol imagine going to look like this ko US."

Makhadzi wins BET award

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's win at the BET Awards.

After the announcement, the Limpopo singer bagged the Viewer’s Chospecificice: Best New International Act award and gave an emotional thank-you speech.

