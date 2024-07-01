The South African podcaster Mac G was spotted at the 2024 BET Awards recently

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the picture of the controversial podcaster on their Twitter (X) page

Many netizens roasted the Podcast and Chill founder for how he was dressed for the red carpet

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mac G was spotted at the 2024 BET Awards. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Once again, the controversial podcaster and DJ Mac G became a hot topic again on social media.

Mac G spotted at the 2024 BET Awards

The Podcast and Chill founder Mac G made headlines online after he and Sol were seen enjoying themselves in Hollywood, America.

Recently, the star who bagged a show on SABC 2 was spotted at this year's BET Award in the USA. The picture of the star on the red carpet was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"MacG attending the 2024 BET Awards."

See the post below:

Netizens roast Mac G's 2024 BET Awards outfit

Many netizens roasted the podcaster's outfit at the awards. See some of the comments below:

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"I think the camera just made those shoes wide."

@Melusi_Mokone questioned:

"Did he walk to the BETs though?"

@mnm_meya asked:

"Who dressed him?"

@LeoCharles20326 said:

"GNU does not mean you have to walk around in farmers clothes around the world."

@AmuFloyd commented:

"He tried to dress up but aai. The shoes are even worse. He dressed like he was going to Kwa Mai Mai."

@TirahaloM mentioned:

"The guy is so simple so no fancy fancy stuff, let him be a role model to young people that you don't need to look fancy to prove your rich i mean we've never seen Rupert wearing a R100k belt... but yet he's the richest South African."

@YoliHeaven_Sent responded:

"Atleast he is not wearing sandals."

Podcast and Chill hosts land on Cyan Boujee's wrong side

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee fired shots at Sol Phenduka and MacG after they called her names.

The DJ was not impressed by the name-calling, so she called Sol Phenduka a blue blobfish and trolled MacG's wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News