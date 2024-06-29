Makhadzi is set to represent South Africa on an American platform thanks to her hit music in Mzansi

Ghanama singer, Makhadzi received a huge honour from the BET Awards in 2024 as has a shot at winning one

Fans were delighted to get an update from Makhadzi, who is due to attend the BET Awards in Los Angeles

South African singer Makhadzi received an international music award nomination. The beloved musician went to America to take a shot at winning a BET accolade.

Makhadzi is in LA for the 2024 BET Awards and she updated her fans about her travels. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi's fans were delighted with the latest update from the celebrated singer who's getting her flowers. People could not stop raving about her and the BET nomination.

Makhadzi heads to USA for 2024 BET

Makhadzi shared with fans that she is America-bound after being nominated for Best New International Act. The singer touched down in LA, and she let her fans know in an Instagram post. Makhadzi wrote:

"Arrive safe, thank you for your love."

Watch the video below to see her arrival in Los Angeles:

SA celebrates Makhadzi's BET nomination

Makhadzi was showered with tons of compliments by her fans, who loved her travel outfit and makeup. People could not stop raving about Makhadzi and how she's about to represent South Africa well. She is nominated in the same category as Tyler ICU and other African artists.

@HerSon76600901 said:

"Congrats to her.. May she bring the award back home."

@onetimepantsula commented:

"From Los Venda to Los Vegas."

@SibaAtSea wrote:

"She looks foooiiiiine."

@Mbalie707 gushed:

"Forver working queen."

@lebusho_ranoko applauded:

"We applauded and we bow to the Queen Makhadzi. BET hotel standard nah."

