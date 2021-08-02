“My Little Haven”: Woman Shows Off Finished Home, Mzansi Impressed

A local woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share images of her newly refurbished home

The modest apartment features cosy design elements which perfectly fit each room's overall aesthetic

Mzansi took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the impressive home

A local woman has SA appreciating her keen eye for design after heading online to share snaps of her newly redecorated home. The homeowner was kind enough to share a few before pictures in the comments and definitely had Mzansi inspired to tackle their own home DIY projects.

A local woman has just redecorated the home of her dreams. Images: @NomaguguSamke/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @NomaguguSamke shared gorgeous photos of her home.

"It’s truly finished," she captioned the cute post along with a red heart.

The modest apartment boasts a cosy chocolate brown sofa in the living room accentuated by smaller white and cream accents. @NomaguguSamke's bedroom is certainly an oasis with a girly touch of pink on the young woman's bedding.

Local social media users were left impressed by the transformation.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Umsebenzi we kuku."

@Viwe_Colo said:

"I'm tempted to start on my own place."

@Othandi67332708 said:

"You meant to say it's fully furnished, you have broken English."

@HrhKim1 said:

"Stop gatekeeping her progress. What she meant is her house is fully finished. There's no broken English there. Perhaps your jealous heart but definitely a fully finished house. Check out her progress pictures to see the progress. And clap hands for her hard work."

@kuliroberts said:

"I love it!!! Well done Madam."

@PrinceLigos said:

"Something small and sweet."

@Kaye_Etsile said:

"This is beautiful. You should become an interior designer maan. You have an eye for nice things."

Source: Briefly.co.za