Blackstreet is set to perform three shows in South Africa from 25-27 October 2024 as part of their Magic Music SA tour, with stops in Sun City, Pretoria, and Cape Town

Maroon 5, Joe Thomas, and Boyz II Men have already performed in South Africa this year, with James Blunt and Keyshia Cole scheduled for September tours

R&B lovers can look forward to hearing Blackstreet's hits like No Diggity and Don't Leave Me

Internationally acclaimed US band Blackstreet is heading to South Africa in October. The group joins a long list of American artists who performed in the country in 2024.

Grammy-winning US group Blackstreet have announced their SA tour. Image: Bennett Raglin

Blackstreet set to perform in South Africa

South African R&B lovers are in for a special treat as the Blackstreet is coming to Mzansi in a few weeks. Undoubtedly one of the most popular male groups in the world, Blackstreet is behind some of the world's greatest hits, including No Diggity, Don't Leave Me, Before I Let You Go, and I Wanna Be Your Man.

According to ZiMoja, the Grammy winners have three shows scheduled in South Africa. The Magic Music SA tour will start on Friday, 25 October, at the Sun City Superbowl. The second show is scheduled for Saturday, 26 October, at SunBet Arena in Pretoria. The show will conclude on Sunday, 27 October, with a show at Grand Arena GrandWest in Cape Town.

Other International stars who have performed in South Africa

South Africa has been the place to be for international stars lately. Popular singers like Maroon 5, Joe Thomas, West Life, Tamia, Boyz II Men, and Freddie Jackson.

James Blunt and Keyshia Cole are also scheduled to tour South Africa from 12 to 14 September and 26 September to 28 September, respectively.

Moya to tour alongside Lauryn Hill

Briefly News reported that South African actress-cum-rapper Nomoya Dube, popularly known as Moya, is making strides in the music industry. The US-based star is set to tour the UK and USA alongside Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, The Fugees and DIO.

Los Angeles-based Mzansi star Moya can't keep calm after the announcement that she will be a part of the MHL & The Fugees Tour. The tour will kick off on 9 August in the USA and close in Paris, London and Amsterdam in October.

