Patrick Maswanganyi failed to score from the spot as Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to Cape Town City on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

Darwin Gonzalez scored from a deflected shot in the 74th minute to earn City three points in a match that saw Maswanganyi hit the post from the penalty spot.

Cape Town City attacker Darwin Gonzalez celebrates after scoring against Orlando Pirates. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

The Soweto giants failed to earn the three points needed to replace Mamelodi Sundowns on top of the log, while Cape Town City interim coach Muhsin Ertugral won his first two matches.

Cape Town City steal three points

City celebrated their victory on Twitter (X):

Ertugral arrived at City as the new technical director at the start of January 2025, and has temporarily replaced Eric Tinkler as the head coach of the PSL side.

Upon his arrival, the Turkish mentor said he will be bringing European flair to City and the side proved they can play the low-block after earning consecutive victories with breakaway goals.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will be upset after dropping three points despite his side enjoying a bulk of the possession and several chances to score.

City make Pirates pay for misses

After a dull first half, the match came to life after Pirates were awarded a soft penalty after Tshegofatso Nyama was adjudged to have fouled Mohau Nkota.

Despite protests from the Citizens, Maswanganyi stepped up to the spot only to see his effort spin off the post and into the grateful arms of goalkeeper Darren Keet.

Minutes after the penalty miss, Relebohile Mofokeng nearly forced an opener after dancing his way into the box but he failed to find the killer pass as City scrambled the ball away.

Pirates confirmed their defeat on Twitter (X):

City remain unbeaten under Ertugral

While Pirates continue to dominate the possession and chances, City needed just one chance after Prins Tjiueza's great work lead to a deflected Gonzalez shot which beat Sipho Chaine.

Pirates goalkeeper Chaine could do nothing to stop Gonzalez's deflected shot and he would have been grateful to see Tjiueza fail to convert a second in the late stages of the match.

Namibian striker Tjiueza led a counter attack that saw him round Chaine but then fail to get enough purchase on the ball to beat Bucs skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi on the line.

Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertugral orchestrated an 1-0 victory over Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates side. Image: CapeTownCity and orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Bucs fans are unhappy

Pirates supporters voiced their frustrations over social media after the loss and said Pirates missed suspended midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula.

KiiNG_18 missed Makhaula:

"Playing without a CDM makes us worse, when will Jose Riveiro ever learn!?"

khumosaaa was not happy with a one player:

"Just take out NKOTA!!!!"

Abuti_Milli was glad Maswangayni missed:

"Justice served!"

98_verity has doubts about Pirates:

"Are we going to win this league mara?"

kwazeencubey was frustrated:

"That’s what we get for not being clinical in front of goal! Too many opportunities missed!"

Source: Briefly News