Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese said he was promised a lavish gift during his playing career

Lebese said former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela offered him a Range Rover if he met a specific goal target at Amakhosi

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lebese was the downfall of his career through the decisions he made as a player

Retired PSL footballer George Lebese said former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela dangled an expensive carrot during his time at Amakhosi.

Lebese played for the Soweto giants from 2008 till 2017, before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns Sundowns, SuperSport United and American side Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese said Steve Komphela dangled an expensive carrot in front of him. Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images and Masandawana/Twitter.

During a recent interview with Robert Marawa, Lebese said Komphela, current assistant coach at Sundowns, promised him a Range Rover if he scored a specific amount in one season.

George Lebese opens up Steve Komphela’s promise to him

Lebese speaks about the gift Komphela promised him in the tweet below:

According to the interview on Marawa’s YouTube channel, Lebese said he was offered the gift by Komphela, who has a Lamborghini as part of his car collection.

Lebese said:

“I don’t know if he was joking, but he [Komphela] told me that ‘If you scored a certain amount of goals, I am going to give you my car’, the Ranger Rove, that’s what he said. It was less than 15 goals, about 13 goals or something like that. Then things turned sour and I don’t know what happened. I was not playing and I was too far from [from that target] but I was scoring, I scored headers which is not my strongest point but I scored because I wanted the car.”

Watch Lebese speak about his move to Sundowns in the video below:

Lebese enjoys the easy life off the field

Since retiring in 2020, Lebese has been living the easy life as a punter and businessman while his former side Chiefs are still struggling to match the four titles he won at the club.

Chiefs are currently eighth on the PSL log, after suffering nine league losses this season, while they have qualified for the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

While they still have a chance of winning silverware this season, coach Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly looking to make several changes ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Geroge Lebese played for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during his career. Image: gl_17.

Fans tell Lebese where he went wrong

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lebese made several mistakes in his career and did not need the lavish gift from Komphela.

Aubrey Kay made a suggestion:

“You should have scored them during training sessions since he was not specific and you were on the bench during match days.”

Sgqibo Sodo said Lebese is at fault:

“You could have stayed and be patient. Look at what happened at Sundowns; you never made it. Otherwise, good luck with your endeavours going forward.”

Sifiso Goodman says Lebese must move on:

“That is the reality of life boy; we make mistakes and move on with our lives.”

Crosby Tshepo Ndlovu said players do not need gifts:

“Now players become selfish because of such promises, players should work hard because they're getting paid. Work hard for yourself and the club.”

Magesh Magesh said Lebese made a mistake:

“Your downfall was leaving Kaizer Chiefs bro.”

