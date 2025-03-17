Winger Thembinkosi Lorch faces an uncertain future at Mamelodi Sundowns despite finding his feet at loan club Wydad AC

Lorch joined the Moroccan giants on loan in January 2025 after failing to establish himself at the PSL champions following his big-money move from Orlando Pirates

Football fans reacted on social media to say the winger should consider other clubs when his temporary spell in Morocco ends

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch faces an uncertain future at the PSL champions while he continues to shine in Morroco at loan club Wydad AC.

The former PSL Player of the Year joined Wydad in January 2025, on-loan from Sundowns where he struggled to establish himself.

Thembinkosi Lorch's future at Mamelodi Sundowns is uncertain after his loan spell at Wydad.

Source: Instagram

After struggling for game time at Sundowns, Lorch reunited with coach Rulani Mokwena in Morrocco and the winger has since scored for his new club.

Is Mamelodi Sundowns still an option for Thembinkosi Lorch?

Watch Lorch score for Wydad in the video below:

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, it seems unlikely that Lorch still has a future at the club while he continues to make his mark at Wydad.

The source said:

“Next season Sundowns are looking to make several changes and part of that is to refresh the squad. The goal is to have a talented squad that has depth in all positions and one that can challenge for multiple titles. For that to happen, there have to be players that will leave and Lorch is one of the players said to be on the outgoing list.”

Lorch will travel to the Club World Cup with Wydad, according to the tweet below:

Lorch could have options

Before moving to Morocco, Lorch reportedly had options both in Mzansi and overseas as he seeked an exit from Sundowns.

PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs were reportedly interested in the player while clubs in Saudi Arabia also showed an interest in the 31-year-old winger.

During his career, Lorch played for Pirates and Sundowns, while he also represented Bafana Bafana nine times and scored once.

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch is making an impact at Moroccan side Wydad.

Source: Instagram

Fans guess Lroch’s next move

Local football fans reacted on social media to predict which club Lorch will likely join once his loan spell in Wydad finishes at the end of the season.

Stan Mda feels for Lorch:

“Once the darling of Orlando Pirates football club.”

Phineas Hunter made a suggestion:

“Come to Pirates sir. We are waiting for you.”

Lerato Selaelo does not understand something:

“I still don't understand players, you leave a team that worshipped you, fans loved him!! I understand money is good at Sundowns but if you'll be useless in two or five months then you'll soon loose a team.”

Jabulani Ghemtic has a wish:

“We want him at Chiefs.”

Henry Ndhlovu is sad:

“The end of the once favourite player!”

Kaizer Chiefs show interest in Mamelodi Sundown star

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Mamelodi Sundowns star Neo Maema ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Maema has struggled for game time at Sundowns and could leave the club as part of their squad reshuffle.

