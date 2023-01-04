A Durban man is looking for answers after his car was stripped while at the police impound lot in Isipingo

The man claimed his Opel Corsa was fine when it was taken to the lot but when he went to see the vehicle all that was left was the shell and seats

Mzansi isn't surprised the man's car was stripped and has accused Saps officers of being criminals

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DURBAN - A Durban man was in for a surprise when he discovered his car was stripped bare while it was at a police impound lot in Isipingo.

A Durban man has accused police of stripping his car while it was at the impound lot. Image: Stock Photo & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Thulani Cebekhulu's Opel Corsa was hijacked on 10 December 2021 after his brother was robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men. The car was recovered in April 2022 and according to Cebekhulu was in mint condition barring some minor tampering.

According to DispatchLIVE, Cebekhulu claimed the car was driven to the impound lot for further investigation, but the man expected to get the vehicle back soon as he needed it for his business.

When enquiries were made about when Cebekhulu could get his car back, he was met with resistance from the police, who would not let the man see his car.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The police only allowed him to see his car after Cebekhulu got his attorney involved and what he saw completely floored him. All that was left on the Corsa was the shell and the seats, TimesLIVE reported.

Now Cebekhulu wants answers from the police. The man said:

“I still don't understand why would the car be stripped whilst at the pound. Who permitted them to do that? Who did it? Where are the parts? I have a lot of questions."

South Africans aren't convinced Cebekhulu will get any answers and have complained about the criminality in the SA Police Service.

This is what citizens are saying:

@mxh22 said:

"He will not get any. It is standard procedure to strip cars in SAPS 13 stores."

@ThembaDukie asked:

"Who does the thieving?"

@GlennfromZA complained:

"@SAPoliceService is a criminal syndicate."

@Vincent_Mayeki suggested:

"In fact, he should sue them."

@JmSebothoma claimed:

"That's why crime is so high and uncontrollable. Shame on them."

@Indlabeyiphik accused:

"Some police are criminals hiding in blue uniforms."

Police captain arrested with three other suspects for burning police general’s home, facing arson charges

In another story, Briefly News reported that a police captain in Gqeberha was arrested on 28 December for allegedly burning down the home of a police general in New Brighton, Eastern Cape.

The captain was arrested alongside three other suspects during a police raid. Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said an investigation into the incident revealed that an officer in the crime intelligence unit was linked to the crime.

According to SNL24, the raid resulted in the recovery of three firearms, ammunition, stun grenades and R205 600 in cash from the captain’s house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News