Scores of South Africans are concerned that AKA's assassination case will be a repeat of Senzo Meyiwa's murder case

Meyiwa, who is a former Orlando Pirates goalie, was shot dead in 2014 but there has been no conviction in his case even though there were eyewitnesses

AKA was shot dead in February this year and his murder was caught on CCTV camera but police have not yet arrested the people who fatally shot the rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans are concerned that AKA's murder case will turn into a Senzo Meyiwa situation. Tweeps took to social media to share their thoughts after it was reported that police allegedly arrested the assassinated rapper's killers in Cape Town.

AKA and Senzo Meyiwa were both fatally shot. Image: @akaworldwide, @SenzoMey1/Twitter

Source: Instagram

AKA's fans raise concerns

ZAlebs reports that AKA's fans raised concerns after police reportedly made a breakthrough in his case. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February and his murder was caught on CCTV footage. Former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead at Kelly Khumalo's house in 2014 but no one has been convicted for his murder.

In both high-profile cases, the suspects were allegedly seen by the eyewitnesses but no one has been sentenced for their murders. A couple of suspects have been arrested and released in the Meyiwa case while others are still in custody. Some men were reportedly arrested in Cape Town for AKA's murder but many doubt the right people were caught by cops.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi accuses police of arresting the wrong people in AKA's case

Scores of people took to Twitter and accused the police of arresting the wrong people. Many questioned why AKA's killers would travel to Cape Town after killing the rapper in KwaZulu-Natal. They alleged that a high profile should also be arrested for AKA's murder.

@Djlecture_SA wrote:

"Season 2 of the late Senzo Meyiwa case."

@Johnny__the_2nd said:

"Doing what in Cape Town? Cos we both know those people are from KZN. Here we go again."

@Thabo_Gav commented:

"I highly doubt that they got the right ones. I foresee another Senzo Meyiwa situation, sadly."

@LuthuliKwanda wrote:

"Arrested in Cape Town?... this is a Senzo Meyiwa saga on repeat shame."

@AquakhuOnBase added:

"This is another Senzo saga. They just want this justice for AKA to stop. The only way to stop this whole thing is by arresting random people you know how this country works bro."

J Something weighs in on AKA's album

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that J Something revealed that he also worked on AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country. The Mi Casa singer shared that he co-wrote the track titled Amapiano.

Mass Country was AKA's last album. He had finished recording all the songs when he was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February. He was with a couple of friends when unknown suspects opened fire on him and killed him instantly.

Taking to Twitter to pay homage to AKA, J Something shared that it was an honour to share the studio with the late rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News