A lady could not deal with an invasive bird in her room and decided to give it a taste of its medicine.

Mzansi was impressed with how elegantly a woman captured an annoying bird in her room. Image: @merci_eats_souls

She showed the animal what happens to creatures trespassing on other people's property.

Lady amuses Mzansi after capturing bird

A woman tried to keep her cool after a bird invaded her space. The feathery creature got on the lady's nerves by flying around her room.

The hun stood up to grab the bird by its neck with the windows shut to ensure it didn't escape her grip and sight. She captured the bird with so much ease, as though she had been trained to become a bird catcher since birth.

The lady shared the now-viral clip on TikTok with the caption:

"It was annoying me."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi dusted by lady hunting for bird

Social media users were impressed with the woman's rare skill and commented:

@lol was impressed:

"See how she didn't chase people around with it? Very demure, very mindful, very considerate."

@.young_G_trolled:

"That time your gogo just wanted to say, 'Hi'."

@￶￶was dusted:

"Someone in the comments wants to eat it with rice."

@Ntakushared what she would have done.:

"You're so brave. I would've left the building."

@Nicole praised the hun:

"I like you, you're brave."

@D.thatnigga pointed out:

"The way she grabbed it with so much elegance."

@L'💋asked:

"How did you do it so calmly?"

@Beylo wrote:

"I'd literally be a corpse."

@Linam560 came forward:

"You're brave! I'm a grown man who's afraid of birds."

Woman fights with chicken trespassing at night

Briefly News also reported that we know chickens to be animals that are easily frightened, but this one proved our assumptions wrong. The brave chicken broke into a woman’s home at night and caused havoc.

The lady jumped to get a broom to keep the poultry queen out.

Source: Briefly News