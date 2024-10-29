Nasreddine Nabi has made a huge call for the addition of Gaston Sirino in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad

The Kaizer Chiefs star has been one of the best players for the Soweto giants since the arrival of the Tunisian coach this season

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward is qualified to play for the South African national team despite being born in Uruguay

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has sent a message to Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos regarding Gaston Sirino's place in the South African national team.

Sirino is from Uruguay, but he has yet to represent the South American nation in an international tournament. He's eligible to play for Bafana Bafana since becoming a permanent resident in South Africa.

The 33-year-old moved to the Premier Soccer League in 2018, joining Mamelodi Sundowns before leaving the club to join Amakhosi as a free agent in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Nasreddine Nabi makes a case for Gaston Sirino's inclusion in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad after Kaizer Chiefs' loss to SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League.

Source: Twitter

Nabi calls for Sirino's inclusion in Bafana Bafana squad

Broos was reportedly in the stands to watch Kaizer Chiefs take on SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership, and it turned out to be a bad day for the Glamours Boys as they lost 1-0.

Sirino was in action in the game but didn't have a great outing to showcase his talent to the Belgian mentor as he was just returning from injury.

In an interview, as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi supported his player and made a case for the Uruguayan-born midfielder's poor performance in the game.

The Tunisian tactician believes that if Sirino was one of the players Broos came to check out in the game, then it was not a proper time to judge the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

"We believe that the national coach was not here only for Sirino because in SuperSport and Kaizer Chiefs, many players play in Bafana Bafana, and those are his players," the former AS Rabat coach said.

"If Sirino was one of the players he came to observe, unfortunately, it would not have been a good day for him to show his value because he's been injured all week."

The North African mentor went on to boldly declare that the Kaizer Chiefs star deserves to play for the South African national team.

"He trained once this week; we wanted to start him to see what he can give us. If Sirino is fully fit, he deserves to play with Bafana Bafana," he added.

Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs suffers huge blow

Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi has suffered a huge blow ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' upcoming matches against Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Soweto giants will face Magesi in their next fixture in the Betway Premiership, while their second tie against Masandawana will be in the Carling Knockout.

