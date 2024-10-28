Ballon d’Or: Ronwen Williams Speaks After Becoming First South African to Step on Red Carpet
South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams arrived on the red carpet of the ongoing 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony in France this evening.
The Mamelodi Sundowns star was nominated for the Yachine Trophy, an award given to the best goalkeeper in the world.
Williams speaks after arriving on Ballon d'Or red carpet
In an interview after storming the red carpet looking dapper in a perfect suit, Williams claimed it is an honour to be nominated for the best goalkeeper award.
"It is an honour and privilege for me to be among the greats. I feel goosebumps. I hope this opens the doors for more South Africans and Africans to get more nominations."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.