South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams arrived on the red carpet of the ongoing 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony in France this evening.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star was nominated for the Yachine Trophy, an award given to the best goalkeeper in the world.

Ronwen Williams attends the 68th Ballon D'Or even at Theatre Du Chatelet, on Monday, October 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Williams speaks after arriving on Ballon d'Or red carpet

In an interview after storming the red carpet looking dapper in a perfect suit, Williams claimed it is an honour to be nominated for the best goalkeeper award.

"It is an honour and privilege for me to be among the greats. I feel goosebumps. I hope this opens the doors for more South Africans and Africans to get more nominations."

