Former The Wife star Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza welcomed their daughter to the world

Bonko gushed over his wife Lesego Khoza, who has been his rock during this time

He mentioned how much of a task it is to parent a newborn, however, he has mastered it

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Bonko Khoza is now a dad! He and his wife, Lesego Khoza, welcomed their baby girl three weeks ago.

Bonko Khoza said his wife Lesego Khoza, is a great mother who helped him transition into fatherhood. Image: @lesegokhozaofficial

Source: Instagram

Bonko is a doting dad

The actor told TshisaLIVE that it had been three weeks of joy even though it is an experience that's new to him.

"Nothing beyond my abilities."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that his experience with late nights as an actor has made his life easier. Also making his life easier is his wife, Lesego Khoza, who he said is a blessing to him.

"It's been a beautiful time, my wife and I are learning each other more now...she's an amazing mom so far. If anything, that's my biggest blessing...we're having a good time with our daughter, learning parenthood, navigating parenthood, navigating our work, the balance of everything."

The Khoza's share baby's gender

Their epic pregnancy announcement was met with joy and excitement from their friends and followers. The couple then made a gender reveal post where Lesego was draped in pink.

Bonko and Lesego Khoza met ten years ago at art school. After they dated for eight years, they got married. They also tied the knot on the day they had met. Two years into their marriage, they got pregnant with their first baby.

Bonko almost drowns on vacation

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonko Khoza and his wife were on vacation. They documented their entire outing and even the part where Bonko almost drowned.

In a funny video clip, Bonko tries to kiss Lesego, but fails to do so when he unintentionally goes underwater,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News