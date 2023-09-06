Prince Kaybee shared two pictures of him and his adorable baby boy, Milani, who he shares with Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo

In one picture, Milani joined him for a boy's night out but fell asleep and in the other, he showed off his full face

His posts pulled many of his followers' heartstrings seeing how he rarely posts about his children

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Prince Kaybee enjoyed some quality time with his son Milani, and she shared some of the moments on Instagram.

Prince Kaybee shared some cute moments with his son Milani and his fans loved the adorable snaps. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Milani and Prince Kaybee bond

The doting father posted two pictures where he spent time with his adorable baby boy, Milani, who he shares with TV presenter Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo.

The couple welcomed their son Mmino Milani Motsamai two years ago. He recently took him out for a boy's night out, but the boy fell asleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In one snap, he showed off his full cute face.

His posts pulled many of his followers' heartstrings seeing how he rarely posts about him or his other son.

Milani was born at 7 months

Mmino Milani was born at seven months, and so he celebrated his first birthday on 20 October 2022.

His mother, Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo, also known as Zola Zee Lovin', penned a heartfelt message to her miracle baby.

"Birthed at 7 months, you have conquered and showed your resilience. You had the ability to unconsciously instil faith in me, and you completely changed me for the better and made me stronger...Mmino Milani, you are one of a kind, my baba. I am incredibly proud of you, but most of all, I give thanks to God for showing his grace in our lives."

Netizens show love to Milani

Netizens applauded Kaybee for being a present father to not only Milani, but his eldest son as well. Despite him not posting about him a lot.

mbhaki1zn said:

"A father's love means everything to a child. Stay blessed."

ndlovukazi_mash said:

"This is adorable. He definitely feels comfortable in your arms."

dr_xoli_mdletshe gushed:

"We love how you love your son, present Dad’s are needed!"

giba_king applauded:

"You are a great father."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News