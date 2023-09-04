DJ Prince Kaybee has spotted a new look, a shaved clean face without his signature beard

He posted the look on his Twitter account and dared his followers to join the challenge

Social media users threw adult-themed jabs at his look, linking it to his saucy scandal to Cyan Boujee

DJ Prince Kaybee shaved off his signature look with a clean shave for summer. Images: @princekaybee_sa

DJ Prince Kaybee has unveiled a new look, preparing himself for a cool summer. He has chopped off his signature beard, trading it for a teenager's face.

Prince Kaybee debuts new look in social media

The Charlotte hitmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show off his fresh shave, encouraging his fans to follow suit for the new season. This is what Prince Kaybee said:

"Boys if you brave enough, get rid of the beard, make way for fresh summer beard. Good day."

Check out his picture in the post below:

Social media users react to Prince Kaybee's shaved look

Tweeps responded to the house hitmaker's picture with an adult-themed context. They linked his look to the saucy video of influencer Cyan Boujee, which she claimed was leaked by Prince Kaybee. These are some of the comments:

@_ShaunKeyz teased:

"I thought you liked it UNSHAVED?"

@pontsho_mp warned:

"Don't fall for this trick majita."

@mr_shimmy said:

"You don’t look like Prince Kaybee."

@Somi_Nduna was convinced:

"It's true when they say, beards are to men, what weaves/wigs are to women."

@PovertykillerB mocked:

"What a super cyan shave boo."

@Mlungu_Wajehova was not convinced:

"No thanks, out here looking like Eddie Murphy."

@EsonasihleM warned:

"Not everyone can do it. Lol!"

@djsdunkero mocked:

"You look like a p*rn star wena Kabelo maaan."

@NyashaJenami concluded:

"Hmmm is not make sure this one. Ah ah."

Thuso Mbedu debuts a bald look with multimedia content

In another Briefly News story, US-based actress Thuso Mbedu showed off a new hairstyle, a bald look, and Mzansi gushed over her natural beauty.

She had posted content from an event that didn't get noticed as her followers focused on her hairstyle instead, which received praise from a former Miss South Africa.

