Televangelist Pastor Enoch Phiri has been dumped by his partner Thuli "Prophetess Nkosazana" Shenxane

The break up comes after she claimed that he's a womanising alcoholic who sleeps with his ex and church members

She admitted to locking him in the house after he attempted to drunken drive to find more alcohol

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Pastor Enoch Phiri has been dumped by his partner, Prophetess Nkosazana, after a string of cheating and alcoholism accusations. Images: @enochfphiri, @prophetess_nkosazana

Source: Instagram

Celebrity evangelist couple Pastor Enoch Phiri and his partner Thuli "Prophetess Nkosazana" Shenxane have broken up after months of dating.

Prophetess Nkosazana accuses Pastor Enoch Phiri of cheating

The fancy-looking woman of God claimed that she was walking away from the Moja Love televangelist because of his cheating tendencies. She told ZiMoja that he has been sleeping with his ex-wife and mistress:

"He loves women. I have evidence to prove it. He has been cheating with a woman named, Gugu Shezi who told me she has been his side chick even when he was still married.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I caught them together. He is also still sleeping with his ex-wife. But he does most of this when he is drunk which is most of the time."

She said many women from his church have threatened to expose him for his escapades with them.

Pastor Phiri accused of being a heavy drinker

On top of the cheating accusation was that he was a drunkard. She admitted to locking him in the house after she found him unbathed and intoxicated when she once went over to confront him on his cheating ways.

She says she had no choice because she was afraid of letting him drive to Tembisa after he wanted to get himself more alcohol.

She says his church has crumbled and is left with about 20 members. His spiritual family have also tried to reach him but failed. Rehab centres have agreed to help but with his consent.

Fake pastor shares horrific story on Abafundisi

In another gospel story on Briefly News, a man called Makhado Sinthumule Ramabulana shared his testimony on using black magic to gain church membership.

The revelation left the panel of pastors and social media users shocked and fearful of the kind of criminalities happening in the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News