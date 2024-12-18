Since Chris Brown visited South Africa, many netizens have been making hilarious claims about him

Recently, a netizen hilariously claimed that he had chewing gum that Breezy allegedly chewed at FNB Stadium and is selling it for R50K

Many netizens found this crazy and funny as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Netizen is selling Breezy's alleged chewing gum for R50K. Image: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

It has been days since Chris Brown's long-awaited SA tour, and he is still making headlines on social media.

R50K for Breezy's alleged chewing gum

With the American superstar, Chris Brown still topping the trending list ever since he landed in South Africa, an unknown netizen decided to take chances online as he claimed to have found bubblegum that Breezy was allegedly chewing at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg during his concert and is now selling it for R50K to whoever that wished to keep it.

@ThabanqKhoza posted the picture of the alleged gum on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Selling Chris Brown's bubble gum that he dropped at FNB Stadium for 50K."

See the post below:

Netizens react to sale of Breezy's alleged bubblegum

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the alleged sale of Breezy's bubblegum. Here's what they had to say:

@SagewaseSouthAh commented:

"Selling Chris Brown air he was breathing at the after party, R70k. Take it or leave it."

@therealxolo responded:

"How can the owner be sure its Chris Brown who dropped it?"

@Undip_ replied:

"You might as well just keep it until next year for a better deal."

@angrry_gee said:

"Go blow it yourself...you will be famous too."

Naledi Aphiwe to get Chris Brown treat

Briefly News previously reported that up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe is reportedly going to get closer to internationally acclaimed US singer Chris Brown following his arrival in SA.

Naledi Aphiwe is living every South African girl's dream. The talented singer, who rose to fame after collaborating with and gaining recognition from Chris Brown, may get an exciting opportunity. Social media users are over the moon for the young singer. Many said she should play her cards wisely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News