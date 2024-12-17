The controversial pastor Sheperd Bushiri recently claimed to have been the first foreigner to fill up FNB Stadium before Breezy

The fugitive went on a rant on social media recently after Chris Brown was crowned the biggest crowd-puller

Bushiri further claimed that he recorded an all-time high in numbers, with 110,000 people attending his Crossover Night prayers

It seems that the success of American superstar Chris Brown's South African tour, which took place this past weekend at the FNB Stadium, has left some people with a sour taste in their mouths.

Recently, the controversial pastor and fugitive Sheperd Bushiri went on a rant on social media, claiming that he was the first foreigner to fill up the FNB Stadium before Chris Brown; he also mentioned that he recorded an all-time high in numbers, with 110,000 people attending his Crossover Night prayers.

Bushiri shared this post on his Instagram page and wrote:

"So Chris Brown’s concert at FNB Stadium drew a crowd of 94,000, and the South African weirdo Media is going crazy crowning him; “the biggest crowd puller”. What a shame. Hate is really an animal. They are trying to turn a blind eye to my meetings in the same stadium where we recorded an all-time high in numbers, with 110,000 people attending my Crossover Night prayers for four consecutive times. Despite the FNB Management posting it on the public display, no South African media has written about it to date.

"Indeed, if you hate someone, even their most beautiful face looks ugly. The South African media is trying to enthrone Chris brown and dethrone the GOSPEL. They gladly, wrote about Chris Brown fans; “they were entertained” and my followers who attended prayers; “they were brainwashed.” Wow. Soon South Africans will wake up to the real agenda happening in their land —hating men of God and celebrating evil. Diabolical!"

