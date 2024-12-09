A motorist lost control of his vehicle and drove into a group of children in Effingham in Durban. KwaZulu-Natal

The incident took place on 9 December 2024, and the driver knocked on the children who were sitting on the pavement

Fortunately, only one child was moderately injured, and South Africans slammed the motorist for being careless

EFFINGHAM, KWAZULU-NATAL — A motorist lost control of his vehicle in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and drove into a group of children on 9 October 2024.

Motorist loses control

According to Arrive Alive, the incident happened in Effingham. A driver lost control of his vehicle, and as a result, he drove into a group of children who were sitting on the pavement.

A 14-year-old child sustained mild injuries and was treated by the paramedics before she was rushed to hospital. The other children were not injured. The police will investigate the incident.

South Africans slam the driver

Netizens on Facebook were furious and slammed the driver who lost control of his vehicle.

Tim Randall said:

Best job. Bet salary. Buy the best cars. Buy the best license, too. Can't buy brains and common sense."

Thalente Phakathi asked:

"Why do they buy high-performance vehicles if they cannot control them?"

Judy-Marie Steenkamp said:

"He was driving too fast and probably on his phone!"

Vanessa Leigh Luckhoff said:

"People buy these fast and expensive cars, but they can't handle the speed because they can't drive."

Lauren Smith said:

"The amount of innocent workers, pedestrians and children who get knocked just blows my mind. How can you crash into people?"

Accede Mhofela Mabhena said:

"Arrest him/her and give me that car."

