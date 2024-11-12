A mother has been killed following a tragic accident on the N4 after a vehicle lost control

Her four children were rushed to hospital following the incident and are said to be in critical condition

South Africans are mourning the tragedy, expressing sadness that a mother lost her life

A mother has been killed while four of her children were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Source: Twitter

A terrible tragedy on the N4 has left South Africans reeling.

A mother was killed during an accident on the stretch of road, while her four children were rushed to hospital.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.

Children flung out of the vehicle

According to a couple who were travelling towards Benoni, they stopped after spotting a BMW that appeared to have lost control and landed on the embankment on the side of the highway.

They noticed that people were trapped in the vehicle while two of the children were flung out.

The couple managed to call ER24 while trying to flag down passing motorists for a first aid kit.

Mother passed away at scene

It was confirmed that the mother died at the scene despite the paramedic’s best efforts to save her life.

The children, who suffered numerous injuries, were all rushed to hospital.

They are said to be in critical condition.

South Africans saddened by tragic crash

Chris-Mari Du Preez said:

“She woke up not knowing it would be her last day to hold her babies 😭😭.”

Marné Van Den Heever added:

Go and spread your beautiful wings. They were too precious for this life on earth.”

Francis Ward said:

“Too many accidents lately. So many people are dying. It's so sad.”

Sammy Hale added:

“Very sad tonight. A home and children are without their mother.”

Press Spha Mahlangu stated:

“Eish, that's so painful tjo😩😩😭😭💔.”

