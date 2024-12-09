70-Year-Old Gogo Dies in Durban Accident, Motorist Trapped in the Carnage
- A 70-year-old woman died in a horrific car accident in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal recently
- The accident took place on 9 December 2024 when a vehicle crashed and rolled onto its roof
- One of the passengers was stuck in the crash, and the other passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene
- Arrive Alive's spokesperson, Advocate Johan Jonck, gave advice on safe driving in an exclusive comment to Briefly News.
WESTVILLE, KWAZULU-NATAL — A 70-year-old woman lost her life in a horrific accident in Westville in KwaZulu-Natal on 9 December 2024.
Accident on M13 in Durban
According to ALS Paramedics Medical Services, the incident happened on the M13 Durban-bound near Kings Avenue. Paramedics arrived and found a horrific scene. One vehicle rolled several times until it rested on its roof.
When the paramedics assessed the scene, they found the driver and the gogo trapped in the vehicle. The old woman unfortunately did not survive the crash as she sustained severe and fatal injuries. The South African Police Service is investigating the cause of the accident.
ALS gives safety tips
ALS urged motorists to slow down in wet weather and leave earlier to reach their destinations to avoid accidents. ALS also encouraged motorists to maintain their windscreen wipers and tyres to ensure they are in good condition.
AA spokesperson speaks to Briefly News
Arrive Alive's spokesperson, Advocate Johan Jonck, spoke to Briefly News about how motorists can avoid getting into accidents in December.
"Drive defensively, buckle up and slow down. There are consequences for not obeying the rules of the road," he said.
