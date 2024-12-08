Two people were killed in an accident on the N1 in Limpopo between a bus and two vehicles

The bus was travelling from Zimbabwe to KwaZulu-Natal when it collided with a car on the N1

A passenger from the bus described how traumatising it was once they realised what happened

LIMPOPO - Passengers of a bus travelling from Zimbabwe to KwaZulu-Natal are still traumatised following a fatal accident on the N1.

The crash, which involved a bus and two other vehicles, claimed the lives of two people.

2 killed on N1 at Mookgophong

According to reports, two people were killed when a bus and a car collided on the N1.

The bus was travelling from Zimbabwe to KwaZulu-Natal, while the car was travelling from Gauteng to Polokwane.

While it remains unclear what caused the accident, reports indicate that the bus lost control after colliding with the car and then knocked into a bakkie.

The driver and passenger of the car were declared dead at the scene, while the drivers of the bakkie and bus were transported to hospital with injuries.

Bus passenger describes the horror

Reason Mhlanga, one of the passengers of the bus, told SABC News how traumatising it was.

He explained that many passengers were sleeping, and only a few knew what happened.

He added that many of them woke up when the bus went down the slope.

"I just woke up, and I heard people screaming. I looked outside and saw that the bus was no longer on the road. I was in shock and panicked," he said.

He added that he was worried the bus would catch fire and immediately opened a window in case the bus caught alight.

Head-on collision claims 6 lives

In a related article, six people were killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle and a truck.

The accident took place on the same day that the Free State launched its Festive Season Road Safety Campaign.

Briefly News noted that five people in the vehicle were killed, while the driver of the truck also passed away.

