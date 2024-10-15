Mama Joy recently faced backlash on social media when she posted pictures of her cooking Lucky Star Pilchards

Mzansi grilled her, and they accused her of trying to profit off of Tito Mboweni's passing

The former minister was infamous for cooking tinned fish on Twitter (X) using copious amounts of garlic

SA slammed Mama Joy for trying to profit from Tito Mboweni's passing. Image: Dwayne Senior via Getty Images/ @JoyChauke5 on X

Mama Joy attempted to pay homage to Twitter chef Tito Mboweni. However, her tribute post backfired.

Mama Joy dedicates tin fish meal to Tito Mboweni

South Africa's biggest super fan, Mama Joy, received backlash online after she posted pictures of her cooking Lucky Star tinned pilchards. She joined in on the challenge by people who were fond of the former minister Tito Mboweni.

Most of his content was cooking food, mostly tinned fish, on social media using a lot of garlic. Mama Joy, in her post, tagged the tin fish company, saying she eats their product because of the late Mboweni.

"May your soul rest in Peace Mr Tito Mboweni ⁦@LuckyStarSA. I now eat this Tinned Fish cos of him Danko."

Mzansi drags Mama Joy

Netizens online spared no time slamming her. Some accused her of trying to profit from Tito Mboweni's passing by securing a sponsorship deal.

@lphanyeko stated:

"Wena, you are looking for a sponsor or be an ambassador. You are trying to knock into @LuckyStarSA doors. "

@GqobokaLumko laughed:

"My thoughts exactly I hope @LuckyStarSA will show her a middle finger. She never posted Pilchard when the Duke was still alive 🤣"

@graham31779 said:

"This woman wants cheap publicity at every turn."

@Aimyel_n lashed:

“First, you tried to grab the attention of the camera by pushing a boy’s poster down. Now this? You really feel everything revolves around you?”

Mama Joy accused of bullying young fan

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy's behaviour during Bafana Bafana's recent match in Gqeberha saw her getting slammed.

Mama Jou was caught knocking down a poster being held by a young fan as she felt it was blocking her face.

SA dragged Mama Joy and asked for her to apologise to the young man.

