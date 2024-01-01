This young man is proud of his start and shared pictures of his beginnings on a popular Facebook group

Happy Phungashe has nothing but a mat on the floor as a bed and a few odd items, but he’s still proud

Mzansi people had mixed feelings about the man’s post, so positive and others a bit disheartening

A young man took to a popular Facebook group to share pictures of his humble beginnings. Having barely anything, the man’s post sparked mixed emotions.

This young man's bed on the floor made some people uncomfortable and others proud. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is not easy starting from the bottom, but it definitely makes reaching the top a whole lot sweeter. Small beginnings are not a reflection of your future.

Young man shares pictures of humble beginnings

Facebook user Happy Phungashe took to the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen to share pictures of his home.

Having just started out, the man has hardly anything, just a mat on the floor for a bed and a few odd items. However, he is positive that things will only get better from here.

Take a look:

Mzansi shares mixed feelings

While a lot of people took to the comments to motivate the young man, there were many people who claimed that hyping “poverty” is not what the group is about. Things got heated.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Tania Margaret Omondi had strong opinions:

“This group should stop applauding poverty in the name of encouragement please because what is this I'm just seeing???!!I bet you're among the first to hear earth tremors and earthquakes when they happen at odd hours when everyone's sleeping.”

Rudzani Mutengwe was kind:

“It's nice and clean, you have just proven that it's not about the materials that you have but the cleanliness that matters ”

Masondi Mpongwana is ready for her journey:

“Me next month, I worry about the beginning but this just gave me strength that the beginning is okay as long as we work past it ❤️”

La Moura gave motivation:

“I started exactly where you are. Today I have everything at my place. One thing at a time. No rush just determination and patience ngwaneso❤”

Humble man buys a fridge for his one-room home

Briefly News reported that no win is too small to celebrate, especially if you worked hard for it. One young man just bought himself a fridge and was bursting with pride and gratitude.

Often we forget how blessed we are because society puts too much pressure on people to continue to strive for unattainable goals. Seeing this young man celebrate his fridge is a reminder to be grateful for the small things.

Twitter user Justice Sibusiso Mashele shared a few pictures of his one-room home in celebration of the fridge he just bought for himself. While having a fridge might seem like a given to some, to Justice, it is a dream come true.

