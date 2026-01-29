South Africans defended KwaZulu-Natal's South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda

This was after a video of a woman confronting him and referring to him using xenophobic language in Durban went viral

Netizens slammed xenophobic statements of Netshiunda and affirmed his right to be employed anywhere in the country, regardless of ethnicity

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A woman verbally insulted Robert Netshiunda. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the South African Police Service's spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, received overwhelming support from netizens after a woman in Durban told him that he did not belong in the province because of his ethnicity.

X user Man's Not Barry posted a video of the incident on his @AdvoBarryRoux X account. The incident took place on 28 January 2206 during a protest in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in support of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who handed herself in at the police after she was allegedly wanted for inciting violence. In the clip, the woman accuses Netshiunda of not hearing him. She then continues to discuss her case and how she struggled to receive assistance.

Woman berates Netshiunda

The woman says that the investigator of her case against a senior police officer approached her. She then asks him if he could hear her speak in isiZulu, to which Netshiunda nods. She then asks if he needs a translator for someone to translate what she is saying to him. She then says that he is in the wrong place if he cannot speak isiZulu.

The woman continues to shout at Netshiunda, and Netshiunda responds to her. Seemingly dissatisfied with the response, the woman accuses Netshiunda once more of not being able to hear her. She then mentions that she is fighting for her child's case. Netshiunda responds in English, and a back-and-forth between them ensues. She eventually tells him to go back to where he came from and let Zulu-speaking people do his work.

Watch the clip where she calls him with a derogatory word on X here:

South Africans defend Netshiunda

Netizens rallied behind Netshiunda as some pointed out the ineffectiveness of xenophobia in a country with a long history of xenophobia.

Netizens were stunned by a woman's xenophobic rant. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

EFF Ground Forces said:

"Fellow South Africans, you were warned. When they are done with people from Zimbabwe, they will come for other local tribes. Xenophobia breeds tribalism."

ajustcause said:

"KZN is warming up. I'm concerned as to what will happen when it reaches boiling."

Unchained Zulu sid:

"We, as Zulu people, distance ourselves from this lady and her nonsense. Colonel Netshiunda is considered a hero in KZN and is loved by many of us for his work and affection."

Miss A said:

"She thinks she is better than everyone else."

The Viking said:

"Colonel Netshiunda is one of the most professional, respectful, and integral members of SAPS. The woman's approach was very wrong."

Prince Kaybee's airport experience ignites xenophobic talks

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an experience Prince Kaybee had at the airport ignited a discussion about xenophobia in the country.

Kaybee said that sometimes, airport staff mistake him for a foreigner. Although his post was lighthearted, South Africans discussed the seriousness of xenophobia in the country.

Source: Briefly News