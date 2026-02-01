South Africa’s Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has drawn international attention after using a highly derogatory term for African migrants and saying they should leave the country

His remarks, made during a speech in KwaZulu-Natal, intended to calm anti-migrant tensions, sparked debate and criticism

The comments have also reignited discussions on xenophobia, the role of vigilante anti-immigration groups, and growing public frustration over immigration and access to resources

Zulu King Misuzulu's anti-migrant remarks have drawn international attention over the safety of foreigners in SA.

KWAZULU-NATAL- South Africa’s Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has drawn international attention and concern after using a highly derogatory term for migrants and saying they should all leave South Africa.

According to reports from BBC News, his remarks during a much-publicised speech on 22 January 2026, intended to calm anti-migrant tensions in KwaZulu-Natal, had the opposite effect, raising eyebrows and igniting debate.

What did the King say?

The king addressed supporters at Isandlwana hill, the site where, 147 years ago, 20,000 Zulu warriors defeated a British contingent of 1,800 soldiers, a victory celebrated as a proud moment in Zulu history.

However, King Misuzulu’s ire was directed not at historical invaders but at migrants from neighbouring countries such as Lesotho, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. Official statistics show that South Africa is home to about 2.4 million migrants, roughly 4% of the population.

While he did not call for violence, the 51-year-old monarch said all foreigners,using an offensive term for African migrants, should leave, even if they were in relationships with South Africans or had children with them.

“We must now sit down and discuss this because even if my nephew’s father is a foreigner, the foreigner must leave, only the child will remain,” he said.

Social media users were quick to chime in on an international news outlet would reporting on a South African incident.

Social media weighs in

@MazakaThePriest said:

Britain is also battling illegal foreigners daily, but your focus is on South Africa. What is the world gaining from all this?"

@matthiasebneter commented:

"These attitudes have long been an issue in South Africa, leading to deadly outbreaks of violence. The question is, who is fuelling the such beliefs and for what purpose?"

@mvuyisi31 stated:

"One would not be worried if they were in their own country, contributing to its economy."

@masipa_tshepiso wrote:

"This interest by the BBC in South African affairs is interesting."

@Mammudi11 said:

"Don't be selective of issues of immigration in SA. Take a time to report about illegal Zama-Zamas and new drug manufacturing labs run by foreigners in SA for the world to see."

Anti-Immigration groups increase their presence

In recent years, vigilante anti-migrant movements such as Operation Dudula and March on March have gained a public presence for demanding the removal of undocumented foreign nationals. Their latest campaign occurred just days before the king’s speech, when they protested outside Addington Primary School, accusing the school of prioritizing foreign children for enrolment. In response, the government launched legal action against these groups, accusing them of inciting violence during the protests.

A significant portion of South Africans reportedly sympathise with anti‑immigration groups and back tough stances on illegal immigration, with one man urging the government to take a page from Donald Trump’s hardline policies on the issue. He said South Africa should emulate Trump’s approach to dealing with undocumented migrants, reflecting broader public frustration over perceived impacts on jobs and services.

Anti- immigration groups like Operation Dudula and March to March call for the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Previously, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini weighed in on tensions at Durban’s Addington Primary School, where clashes erupted between local parents and foreign national families over alleged preferential treatment in school admissions. He called for dialogue, urged calm, and connected the dispute to broader concerns about immigration and social pressures in South Africa while rejecting violent responses. The situation has highlighted a deepening debate over school placements and the rights of children regardless of nationality.

