A South African man has seemingly impressed many on social media as he says an expensive car doesn’t mean one is successful and happy

Eugene Preis says he still enjoys his Toyota Yaris that he bought in 2010, and explains it has no Bluetooth but it’s better because it saves him a lot of cash

His LinkedIn followers are now sharing their reactions, some have praised him for sharing such helpful information and advice

A South African man, Eugene Preis, decided to share a simple message on social media regarding his choice of his car. The guy says driving a flashy vehicle doesn’t necessarily mean success.

The social media community responded to Preis’ idea and many seem to agree with his choice. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from his followers.

South Africans have shared their reactions to a man who says success is not measured by a car. Image: @EugenePreis/LinkedIn

The post reads on LinkedIn:

“My car has become somewhat of an internal joke amongst friends, family and colleagues. I get asked frequently: "Why not just get a new one? You know you can afford it." For the last 12 years this car has cost me nothing, apart from fuel and very minimal maintenance.

“Think about what your monthly premium on your car is costing you each month. I am saving that amount every month, and after twelve years this has really added up. A lot. Don't make the mistake to assign wealth and success to people based on how they look and what car they drive.

“That Range Rover or red sports car is not going to make you more successful. And definitely not wealthier. Focus on creating real wealth for you and your family, and don't let your ego make your financial decisions for you.”

@Modisa Maphanyane said:

“I work on a very basic premise. A car should not cost me more than 10% of my monthly take-home, inclusive of maintenance, fuel, depreciation and financing.”

@Lesiba Chuene said:

“A good story to tell. But we should not make the mistake of thinking that our goals must be someone else’s goals. My belief is that people do what they want as it satisfies their hearts. We should not judge or point a finger.”

@Renee Pillay said:

“So comforting to know there are others out there with a similar mindset. I've had my Toyota Tazz since the 3rd April 2003 and I just love her.”

@Etim Igri said:

“The car does not make the man. I learnt a lot from your post today. Thanks for sharing!”

@Khulani Fakudze said:

“This is solid maturity.”

