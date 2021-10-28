“Bathong”: Talented Local Woman Shows Off Doodles, SA Shares Funny Reactions

A talented South African woman has grabbed the attention of many locals after sharing a rough sketch of her art piece

The social media account holder says she listens to Radio 702 and sketches imaginary faces of the listeners

People feel the woman is talented and could take her talent further to become a professional

A local woman has displayed her talent on social media, saying she sketches the callers to Radio 702. The woman seems to be a staunch follower of one of Mzansi’s top talk radio outlets and her art has grabbed the attention of many locals.

However, some social media users have also posed questions as to why all the callers are facing in the same direction and have long noses. She wrote on Twitter:

“Rough sketch, I normally do when listening to radio 702… I visualise the callers.”

@JMLoyds said:

“When did AKA phone Radio 2000?”

@Dolasign6 said:

Maybe they were speaking about Casper so AKA had to call coz definitely him.”

@Ntombizonkmap1 said:

“Ke magowa ne?”

@SarahKainos said:

“Haaw bathong Zonke ha ubone Thabo le Pule?”

@Sanko_malindi said:

“I saved this. Next time draw them on the blank paper mahn. Good hand you have.”

@Modric0911 said:

“Why 95.7% of the looking old??”

@Axaniasocial said:

“Why are they all facing one direction...?”

@BasilSabelo said:

“I don't know who you are, but today is the day I decide to follow you. You killed me.”

@DiNinja said:

“Why are they all so nosey.”

@KVBelo said:

“Where is anonymous/anonza.”

