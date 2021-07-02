A unique drawing of a woman is going viral due to the unbelievable detail and lifelike quality of the work

Many social media users are praising the Stuttgart-based artist who has honed his skills on drawing model Pauline Schmidt

The Instagram post has attracted many art lovers from all over the world and Briefly News looks at the comments

A woman’s photo of art is going viral all over the globe after it was sketched and shared by @Julce.Art on Instagram. The beautiful and creative piece has definitely impressed many art lovers who can't believe the quality of the image.

It seems the account holder is based in Stuttgart in Germany, the post’s uniqueness has really left many attracted and praising the man behind it.

According to the caption, it is mentioned that the drawing took a massive 35 hours to complete and a number of materials were used to make it a masterpiece.

The model used in the artefact is Pauline Schmidt and the artist says he used polychromos and luminance to ensure it looks professional.

The post reads:

@Anniedrwsx said:

“Amazing OMG.”

@Pihl.art said:

“So good.”

@Lemon_Art.work said:

"You're both just so talented."

@Wiiam.art said:

"Looovve it."

@Artistic.Jazz said:

"Woah this is soo beautiful."

@Oartby_Eva said:

“This is absolutely incredible.”

@Begumsarier said:

"Wow turned out very well."

