A local woman went to Kruger National Park and shared with people how much the trip cost her

She included the prices of the toll gates, accommodation, entrance fee and a beautiful sunrise game drive

Some people on the internet were curious about how much she paid for fuel, while others wondered from where she travelled

A woman broke down the costs of her trip to Kruger National Park. Images: @tinastravels95 / TikTok, Martin Harvey / Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africans should make time to explore the beauty and diversity their country has to offer, from gorgeous landscapes to rich wildlife. A local woman did just that, visiting Kruger National Park and breaking down the cost of her adventure for others to see.

What did the trip cost?

Travel content creator Tina took to her TikTok account (@tinastravels95) to share with potential travellers how much her trip cost her.

She included the toll gate price, R600, accommodation at Marloth Park, which costs R700 per night, and the R120 entrance fee to Kruger National Park. Lastly, Tina included a sunrise game drive, which costs R510 per person.

In total, excluding fuel, the trip cost her R1 930.

Watch the video below:

Budget breakdown sparks interest

A few members of the online community wanted to know how much the woman spent on petrol, while others commented on the total amount of the trip.

@soap810 laughed about one of the costs Tina included:

"You can't count toll gates. You didn't list petrol or say from where you were driving. Are toll gates part of Kruger's costs?"

@ayesha__w told the online community:

"This is next on my bucket list."

A curious @derickolivier7 asked Tina:

"What about fuel?"

@zombillina commented on the total spent:

"That's a lot of money."

Due to the limited information about Tina's travels, @binno340 asked:

"Go to Kruger from where?"

The cost of the trip surprised @buddybash6, who said:

"Huh? Impossible, never ever. Tollgates R600, yet accommodation R700? Eish."

Elephant charges at man's bakkie

In a related article, Briefly News reported about an incident where an elephant at Kruger National Park charged at a Limpopo man's vehicle, leaving him fearing for his life.

Social media users in the video's comment section could not help but crack a joke or two.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News