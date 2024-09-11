Planning a memorable year-end Christmas function for your hardworking employees in Gauteng can be a delightful yet challenging task. With the festive season fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to show appreciation for your team’s hard work and dedication throughout the year.

Sandton Taxi Cabs is here to help you create an unforgettable celebration with a range of fantastic ideas tailored to suit your company’s unique needs.

From luxurious venues and exciting activities to seamless transportation solutions, we’ve got you covered to ensure your event is a resounding success.

Let’s explore some of the best options to make this year’s corporate Christmas function in Gauteng truly special.

About Sandton Taxi Cabs Sandton Taxi Cabs is a shuttle service company based in Sandton that has been operating across Gauteng since 2013. The company is known for its commitment to excellence and professionalism, a phenomenon that accounts for its huge success in its 11 years of existence. The company can cater for transport requirements of corporate hosting functions with up to 200 employees requiring shuttle services to and from the venue. For staff that do not drive their own vehicles, Sandton Taxi Cabs provides door-to-door drop-offs to all areas of Gauteng. They further provide a specialist ‘take-me-home’ designated driver service for managers who need to be driven home in their own cars. A Google search of Sandton Taxi Cabs reveals consistent traits of safety, reliability, trustworthiness and professional private transport business.

1. Misty Hills Country Hotel, Conference Centre & Spa

Misty Hills Country Hotel, Conference Centre & Spa is situated in Muldersdrift and offers a great large capacity venue for your fundtion.

Why Misty Hills? Large capacity (up to 1500), a wide variety of options for year-end functions (indoor/outdoor), overnight accommodation available, access to world-renowned meat-lovers restaurant- Carnivore Restaurant, etc.

How can I get in touch ? 011 950 6000 / www.mistyhills.co.za

? 011 950 6000 / www.mistyhills.co.za How much should I budget for? R500pps

R500pps How about shuttle services to the venue? Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402

Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402 How much should I budget for these shuttle services? R385pps

2. Stonehaven on Vaal

Stonehaven on Vaal is located in Vanderbijl Park. It not only offers companies a variety of year-end function options, but also has breathtaking views.

Where is it? Vanderbijlpark

Why Stonehaven on Vaal? This is a unique and exciting adventure to spend your end-of-year Christmas function with your staff. It offers a variety of options for your corporate function that you can enjoy whilst aboard Gauteng’s largest and most luxurious boat cruise, such as live music, spit braai, buffet, full bar, etc. The spectacular views will leave you breathless.

This is a unique and exciting adventure to spend your end-of-year Christmas function with your staff. It offers a variety of options for your corporate function that you can enjoy whilst aboard Gauteng’s largest and most luxurious boat cruise, such as live music, spit braai, buffet, full bar, etc. The spectacular views will leave you breathless. How can I get in touch? 016 982 2951 / www.stonehaven.co.za

016 982 2951 / www.stonehaven.co.za How much should I budget for? R550pps

R550pps How about shuttle services to the venue? Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402

Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402 How much should I budget for these shuttle services? R4,500/minivan

3. Magaliesberg Canopy Tours

Magaliesberg Canopy Tours offers exciting and adventurous options for year-end functions.

Where is it? Magaliesburg

Why Magaliesberg Canopy Tours? If the work environment for your staff carries a lot of stress then this is the epic adventure for them to unwind and let the adrenaline do the pumping. Your team will zipline through various terrain and multiple platforms for upto 2.5hrs! Glipmses of dukers, eagles, dassies are not rare as one is sliding down the zipline.

How can I get in touch? 011 950 6000

How much should I budget for? R500pps

R500pps How about shuttle services to the venue? Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402

Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402 How much should I budget for these shuttle services? R385pps

4. Team Lunch in Soweto

Soweto is an awesome area to host a year-end function, with lots of fun-filled activities.

Where is it? Soweto

Why Soweto? Rich South African history is hidden in Soweto, the major highlight being Mandela’s House on Vilakzi Street. This is a safe area in Soweto for visitors and offers several world-standard restaurants and bars such as Sakhumzi Restaurant, Chaf Pozi, Vuyo’s and outstanding entertainment venues like Ubuntu Kraal, adrenalin pumping adventures at Soweto Towers including a 10mm bungee jump, and even a local craft brewery producing the popular Soweto Gold beer! Whats more to desire for your company’s year end function?

Rich South African history is hidden in Soweto, the major highlight being Mandela’s House on Vilakzi Street. This is a safe area in Soweto for visitors and offers several world-standard restaurants and bars such as Sakhumzi Restaurant, Chaf Pozi, Vuyo’s and outstanding entertainment venues like Ubuntu Kraal, adrenalin pumping adventures at Soweto Towers including a 10mm bungee jump, and even a local craft brewery producing the popular Soweto Gold beer! Whats more to desire for your company’s year end function? How can I get in touch? Sakhumzi Restaurant 011 536 1379 / Chaf Pozi 081 797 5756 / Vuyo’s 011 536 5690 / Ubuntu Kraal 011 982 8290 / Soweto Towers 071 674 4343 / Soweto Brewing Company 011 982 8290

Sakhumzi Restaurant 011 536 1379 / Chaf Pozi 081 797 5756 / Vuyo’s 011 536 5690 / Ubuntu Kraal 011 982 8290 / Soweto Towers 071 674 4343 / Soweto Brewing Company 011 982 8290 How much should I budget for? R350pps

R350pps How about shuttle services to the venue? Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402

Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402 How much should I budget for these shuttle services? R4,500 per minivan

5. Dinokeng Resort inside Dinokeng Game Reserve

Dinokeng Resort inside Dinokeng Game Reserve is the perfect staff party venue if you want to see the Big 5.

Where is it? Hammanskraal

Why Dinokeng Resort? Dinokeng Game Reserve boasts of being the only Big 5 Game Reserve in Gauteng and so offers an authentic safari experience you wouldn’t find anywhere else in Gauteng. The Dinokeng Resort is a private resort located inside the reserve and is only accessible to residents of the resort. So you need to book your team an overnight stay to enjoy all the water activities and the game drive safari.

Dinokeng Game Reserve boasts of being the only Big 5 Game Reserve in Gauteng and so offers an authentic safari experience you wouldn’t find anywhere else in Gauteng. The Dinokeng Resort is a private resort located inside the reserve and is only accessible to residents of the resort. So you need to book your team an overnight stay to enjoy all the water activities and the game drive safari. How can I get in touch? 063 771 6856 / 060 970 5990

063 771 6856 / 060 970 5990 How much should I budget for? R950pps

R950pps How about shuttle services to the venue? Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402

Visit www.sandtontaxicabs.co.za / Call 011 039 4402 How much should I budget for these shuttle services? R3,000 return upto 4pax

