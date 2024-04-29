A young woman took to TikTok to showcase how she became a flight attendant at the age of 18

A young lady showed South Africans a glimpse of her journey to becoming a flight attendant, and Mzansi loved the clip.

Woman showcases her journey to becoming a flight attendant

One hun beamed with pride as she unveiled her journey to becoming a flight attendant in a TikTok video. The lady's clip has captured the attention of many people online, gathering over 356K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within one day of its publication.

The TikTok user @eyy.its_didi said in her video that she took a "risk" and began her journey of becoming a flight attendant at 18. In the clip, she shows off her journey from her time of training to her graduation as a flight attendant, leaving many people inspired.

Take a look at the video below:

The woman's content inspires SA

Many people loved the lady's video of her journey to becoming a flight attendant as they took to her comments section to gush over her work, while others inquired about more information on her job, saying:

User asked:

"Where are you attending at? Wanna be a flight attendant."

To which the stunner responded by saying:

"EPT Aviation Training."

Siyathamba asked:

"Which subjects must I take to be a flight attendant?"

Sneh Mkhize gushed over the woman, adding:

"Nah, the walk when u came out with those suits or whatever they called. Girl, listen."

B wrote:

"This is so beautiful"

Busisiwe clapped for the hun, saying:

"You go, girl."

Mzansi babe shares tough journey to becoming a flight attendant in a video

