A South African man on Twitter criticised people who frequent Konka, a trendy Soweto club known for its high-priced bottle service

He compared the price of a gin bottle at a regular store at R380 to the price on a Konka receipt for R2 000

Many netizens agreed with him, finding the markup excessive, while others defended Konka, mentioning the club's ambiance

A man said he judged people who got to Konka to spend exorbitant amounts on booze.

One Mzansi gent did not hold back sharing what he thought of people who go to Konka, Soweto's trendy club known for its expensive bottle service.

Man compares gin prices

A Twitter post shared by @WaNkwatisa features a screenshot of Bombay Sapphire gin retailing for R380 at a normal retail outlet and an image of a Konka receipt showing the same alcohol brand and bottle retailing for a hefty R2 000.

"I’m judging everyone who goes to Konka. Y’all are idiots. Period," @WaNkwatisa said in his caption.

Mzansi calls out expensive Konka prices

The post resonated with several netizens who agreed that paying so much for a bottle at Konka did not make financial sense. Others responded with funny commentary poking fun at the high gin spender.

@lithathemba_ commented:

"The time on the slip this one left early. He will never go back ."

@LindelaniFaith said:

"Yooh I’ll rather go there already drunk and just sit. I am so strict with my money."

@KevinAndile_ responded:

"Agreed."

@sthedoingthings replied:

"They choose to. No one closes liquor shops like Makro or Tops, for them."

@Xolani_Shamase said:

"Dirty money."

@TMNLMNKRL wrote:

"Nah, I agree with you, I dont know how many times I've been invited to go konka and rejected, there is nothing i hate spending money on like alcohol, id rather chill and drink in my house, this is pure domkom vibes, buying bombay for 2K?? No ways."

@PrivateJay01 wrote:

"You sit on a R10 000 couch, listen to music by Top DJs, and Are Safe. You were served by someone who needs to get paid, too, and the business pays rent to be able to accommodate or host you."

