Konka Soweto's electrifying club nights are taking a turn as the popular venue is shifting gears and closing in May 2024

Briefly News has shared five viral videos related to the popular party venue that took social media by storm

The memorable moments range from beautiful promo girls that had tongues wagging to American actress Gabrielle devouring the club's delicious wings

Konka's memorable moments include stunning promo girls, Kamo Mphela's performance and American actress Gabrielle Union enjoying chicken wings.

Source: Instagram

Popular club Konka recently announced the pending closure of its Soweto establishment and we've compiled some of the most memorable moments that went viral and had South Africans raving about it.

1 Konka's beautiful promo girls sparks excitement about fnale

A recent video taken at the popular club as the establishment prepares for its farewell season captured stunning promo girls, which got netizens talking.

The beautiful ladies got other women on TikTok interested in joining Konka's promo squad to experience the club before it shuts its doors.

See the clip below:

2. Konka's gorgeous promo girls leave Mzansi drooling

In more stunning Konka promo girls, a separate video shows the employees having fun and working at the Konka Club in Soweto.

The ladies captured TikTokkers' attention with their striking beauty while promoting the flagship and upmarket lifestyle entertainment venue.

3. Kamo Mphela shows off dance moves at Konka

In more Konka news that went viral on the socials, Popular Mzansi musician and dancer Kamo Mphela was captured dancing for her supporters at Konka.

However, the Amapiano sensation's outfit of choice didn't sit well with netizens. Kamo performed in a tiny leather outfit, exposing her behind and leaving Mzansi unimpressed.

4. Gabrielle Union parties with Pearl Thusi at Konka Soweto

Konka has a way of attracting big names and American actress Gabrielle Union was no different as she was seen letting her hair loose at the club. She danced the night away with Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi.

Judging by videos of Gabrielle partying and even enjoying chicken wings at the club, Konka was a delightful experience for the US movie star.

Watch the video below to see her and Pearl doing the Cuff It challenge while she munched away at her chicken wing.

5. Man details first time at Konka

Laughter erupted across Mzansi as Twitter user @alphi_sipho recounted their hilarious first-time experience at Konka Soweto.

The post has over 3 500 views and is captioned:

“My first time at @KonkaSoweto yoh! Help us Jesus.”

In the video, he shares details, mostly in isiXhosa, of the night in disbelief of how good it was and also shares snippets of him partying it up in between his story time.

Girls dancing outside Club Konka

Briefly News previously reported that a group of ladies dancing outside Club Konka in Soweto attracted all kinds of funny reactions from social media users.

In a viral video on TikTok, the group of stunning girls can be seen doing their thing outside the club, known as the millionaire's playground.

Briefly News spotted the clip on the popular social media application and selected a few reactions.

