TV presenter and actress Ntokozo Molefe mourned the late DJ Mulo on the day that would have been their wedding day

The actress said they buried him in the suit that he would have worn on their special day

Mzansi flooded the actress' Instagram post and consoled her after she expressed the pain of losing her partner

The pain of losing a partner is often unbearable. The actress penned a heartfelt message in remembrance of her partner.

Ntokozo Molefe mourned DJ Mulo on what would have been their wedding day. Image: @simplyntk

Ntokozo remembers DJ Mulo

The TV presenter and actress Ntokozo Molefe took to Instagram to mourn her late fiance, DJ Mulo. Ntokozo posted a picture of him wearing a green suit, saying it is what he would have worn on the day that would have been their wedding day.

"Today would have been our wedding day. We laid you to rest in the suit you would’ve worn, and it brings me a sense of comfort that we got to see what you would’ve looked like today. Now,all the plans we made are laying bare, overshadowed by the pain of losing you."

Netizens console Ntokozo

The actress received an outpouring of support on her Instagram post. Mzansi rallied around her to offer comfort following her heartfelt expression of grief over the loss of her partner.

kholo_entle:

"I’m so sorry Ntokozo. That man loved you till the end."

omolemomathebe:

"I just want to hug you and assure you that it’s going to be okay. You are going to be okay. May not seem like it now but it will. I pray you find comfort during this time and joy in watching your little one grow."

_fentse.t:

"Even in a suit the swag was always there."

mpho5520:

"And he wuld be capturing every moment with so much excitement and the most biggest smile ever. Oh sending so much hugs and love. Gods garden must be soooo beautiful but he only takes the best."

dumantando:

"Oh Sthandwa sam strength to to you and your family may God keep you under his protective wings nxese sisiOh Ntokozo. I’m so sorry mama.""

