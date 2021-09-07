Unathi has shared her amazing weight loss journey from a decade ago, which is inspiring many to snatch their dream bodies

The Idols SA judge has been consistent in achieving her body goals and continues to inspire others to do the same

She took to social media to share her #TenYearChallenge photo to remind herself just how far she's come

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Unathi is a great inspiration for anyone feeling like their body goals maybe be out of reach. The singer recently shared her weight loss journey to show her followers that anything is yours if your work hard enough for it.

Unathi has inspired followers with her weight loss journey via the #TenYearChallenge hashtag. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge has been consistent in snatching the body of her dreams and inspires others to do what she has done. She posts regular content which includes exercise programmes that make toning your muscles look fun and enjoyable, reports youthvillage.

After having her children, Unathi decided to become a yummy mummy and embarked on her largely criticised journey. She now sits on the list of Mzansi's hottest celebs and shows off her hard-earned body.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Local celebs jumped into her comments to hype up the celeb.

@brenda_mtambo commented:

"Forever motivation ❤️❤️"

@amanda.dambuza added:

"Well deserved body.... we see the effort every day."

Some followers were so inspired by the photo that they used the comments to seek advice from Unathi.

@thatonigel asked:

"What are you doing so right? Are you still off dairy products?"

@siphiwe_chef reluctantly inquired:

"When you say stop eating diary, you mean I must give up cappuccino?"

Unathi Msengana biography, husband, kids and age

Briefly News reported that South African Idols judge Unathi Msengana is one of the most highly celebrated female stars in the country.

Being the first African that voiced a character in the series Don McStuffins, she has had many strings of accolades to herself and has also been honoured on various occasions.

As you read on in this article, you will get to know about her age, marital life, upbring and the challenges she has been through in life.

Unathi Msengana biography

Unathi Msengana was born in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

In terms of education, she went to Victoria Girls' High School where she had her secondary education, after which she got admitted to the University of Utrecht to study international media studies in the Netherlands.

Apart from that, she also studied journalism and drama at Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa.

Source: Briefly.co.za